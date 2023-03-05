Iran suffered this Sunday new cases of gas poisoning in several female educational centers in which hundreds of students were once again poisoned throughout the Persian country.

Shortly after midnight, female students at a student dormitory in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia were poisoned “with an unknown agent” and 29 of the 450 female students were hospitalized, the Shargh daily reported.

In the northeastern city of Neyshabur, 50 high school students showed symptoms of poisoning this morning, 10 of whom were taken to a medical center, Javad Hosseini, an official from the nearby Mashad University of Medical Sciences, said. .

In the neighboring city of Mashad, Iran’s spiritual capital, an unknown number of female students were also poisoned at another high school, Hosseini said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

(Keep reading: What is known about cases of hundreds of minors poisoned in schools in Iran)

“The students suffer psychological problems and have no physical ailments,” said Hosseini, who indicated that a clinical investigation is necessary to determine if they were poisoned.

In central Kashan, poisoning at a girls’ school sparked parental protests outside the local education department offices, Shargh said.

The collective of activists 1500tasvir raised the cases of poisoning this Sunday to dozens of cities and shared videos on networks that showed chaos in educational centers, students in ambulances and girls complaining of difficulties to breathe.

Other cases that have been filed

The wave of alleged gas poisonings at women’s educational institutions began in November in the Shi’ite holy city of Qom and has multiplied in recent days.

So far, more than 1,000 female students have been poisoned in dozens of schools and institutes and have suffered headaches, palpitations, nausea, dizziness and sometimes the inability to move their extremities after perceiving a smell of rotten orange and cleaning products.

The Government of Iran affirmed this Sunday that the poisonings are a “psychological contamination” operation that aims to revive the protests unleashed by the death in September of Mahsa Amini.

(Also: What is known about cases of hundreds of minors poisoned in schools in Iran).

The Ministry of the Interior indicated in a statement that they have found “suspicious samples” in some female educational centers, which are being analyzed in “prestigious laboratories” to identify the cause of the poisoning.

According to data from the portfolio, there have been gas attacks in 52 schools, an unknown number of female students were intoxicated and 28 students have been hospitalized, figures that are far from those provided by the Iranian media and activist groups.

The attacks are fueling popular discontent, especially among parents, given the ineffectiveness of the authorities in stopping attacks that seem destined to paralyze the education of the students.

EFE

More news:

This has been the struggle of women in Iran to leave the hijab behind

Iran will allow IAEA more controls to clarify doubts about nuclear program

Two young Iranians, sentenced to 10 years in prison for posting a dancing video