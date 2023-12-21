Video games as part of a movie advertising campaign are no longer so common, but they still exist, and in 2024 we will see a quite interesting project. Unexpectedly, It has been confirmed that a video game inspired by the upcoming movie Garfield, starring Chris Pratt, is already in development, and will be available next year.

According to Deadline, several video games based on the upcoming Stars Collective films are already in development. Within this list, the name of Garfielda film that will be released on May 24, 2024. Unfortunately, At the moment there is no information related to the type of game that is in development. Its release date, platforms, genre are unknown and beyond its existence there are no further details.

Along with the game Garfieldadaptations of Every House is Haunted by Sam Raimi and Roy Lee, The Burden by James Wan and Sam Raimi, Hunting Season by James Wan and Don Murphy, James Wan's The Call of Cthulhu from Mass Extinction and GMO, The Goxfather with Jon M. Chu, and Memory Lost in Space based on the novel by Tong Hua.

Just like the game Garfieldat the moment there is not a single detail about these projects. We don't know who the teams in charge of making these visions a reality will be., nor when they will be available. However, some of these projects have the potential to be quite interesting, as is the case with James Wan's The Call of Cthulhu.

We can only wait and see what kind of productions are in development. However, considering that the film Garfield with Chris Pratt will arrive in May of next year, It is likely that we will not see the game of this film ready to coincide with the premiere of the feature film. This is the description of this movie:

“Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, scruffy alley cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson), Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced to leave their perfectly pampered life to join Vic in a “Hilarious high-risk robbery.”

Along with Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, The film features the participation of actors such as Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. For its part, the film is directed by Mark Dindal, who directed The Emperor's Follies and Chicken Little for Disney. The screenplay was written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds and Mark Torgrove.

Garfield has also recently appeared in several video games, including Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The cat is now owned by Nickelodeon, so expect many more appearances outside of the film, of course, as long as the film turns out to be a big hit. We remind you that the movie of Garfield will hit theaters on May 24, 2024. On related topics, here you can check out the trailer for this film. Likewise, there is talk about a possible sequel to the film Super Mario Bros.

Editor's Note:

This is a surprise to many. Surely no one expected to see a Garfield video game, but this is the reality in which we live. However, don't expect some extremely impressive game, we will surely see a very simple title that is focused on child players.

Via: deadline