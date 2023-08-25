In recent days, it was not only news that Charles Martinet ceased to be the voice of Mario to become a Nintendo ambassador or that Xbox entered into an agreement with Ubisoft+ to bring Activision Blizzard games to said subscription service, but there were interesting announcements within the framework of the Gamescom.

During the gala night of the European event, the Little Nightmares 3, which, like its predecessors, looks spectacular. The action RPG was also unveiled Granblue Fantasy: Relink and Bulletstorm VRan adaptation of the title released in 2011 that will reach various virtual reality devices, including PS VR2.

Quantic Dream He did not want to miss the appointment and presented his new interactive adventure called dustbornwhile the creators of Untitled Goose Game they did the same with Thank Goodness You’re Herea curious production that is characterized by an artistic design made by hand.

In the same sense, they broke Killing Floor 3, Delta Force that will return in the form of a free shooter and Microsoft surprised with the surprise debut of Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition for Xbox Series X | S, in addition to the fact that Activision took advantage of the aforementioned event to present a preview of the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

As if that were not enough, the gamers we witnessed learning more details and seeing new advances of great titles that will arrive in the coming months as alan wake 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and HoYoverse.

Around the fighting genre, which is going through its best moment, new characters were confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 among which stand out Sindel and General Shaoin addition to the kameos of motorcycle and Shujinko. In parallel, Tekken set its release date for January 2024.

The Gamescom gala night made it clear that the end of this year will be spectacular for the gaming industry. video game and showing that the first half of the next one will not be left behind. It should not be forgotten that future announcements will be announced on December 7, when the traditional The Game Awards.