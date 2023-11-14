Thanks to the fact that we are in the middle of the month, many are eagerly awaiting new information related to the games that will come to Xbox Game Pass for the rest of November. Although the official list was leaked hours before, A few moments ago Microsoft confirmed this information.

To start, we will have four new titles, which is not much, but what we find here is worth it:

–Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available today

–Persona 5 Tactics (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 17

–Dune: Spice Wars (Cloud and Console) – November 28

–Rollerdrome (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – November 28

From this list, highlights the name of Persona 5 Tacticsthe new spin-off of the popular Atlus game. If you have no idea what this title is about, this is its official description:

“After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers them a deal in exchange for their help. Assemble an all-star team of heroes in an all-new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in the iconic Persona universe!”

Similarly, Dune: Spice Wars It is a title that attracts a lot of attention. This installment is now available on PC, and at the end of the month it will finally be available to all console users.

“Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox and Cloud Gaming (Beta) consoles! A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and fight for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.”

For its part, Rollerdrome It is a very interesting title that has gained popularity in recent times monthsand will finally be available to more people through Game Pass.

“Welcome to the year 2030. In a world where corporations rule and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public is distracted by a brutal new sport: Rollerdrome. Experience an adrenaline-pumping third-person action shooter that combines high-octane combat with tricky mechanics. Do you have what it takes to become the champion?

Last but not least, Right now you can enjoy Coral Islandwhich presents us with a relaxing experience that we all need in our lives.

“Coral Island invites players to be whoever they want and experience the enchanting island life at their own pace: living off the land, raising animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of city dwellers, and making the world around them a better place. more vital and harmonious.”

Remember, these titles will be available during the second half of November, with the exception of Coral Islands, which is now available to you. This is just part of the offer we find in Xbox Game Pass, which constantly adds new games, and some of these, like Persona 5 Tacticsthey arrive on day one to this service.

Editor’s Note:

While I prefer to buy a game I like, I can’t deny that Xbox Game Pass is a spectacular deal, and a great way to discover and try games that may have otherwise been forgotten or ignored by the general public. Without a doubt, something that everyone should have.

Via: Xbox