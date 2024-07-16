With rumors of Call of Duty coming to Xbox Game Passthe company has finally revealed the games that will be available on this service in the coming days. Unlike other occasions, This time we only have a selection that covers this week, and not the rest of the month, although there is still an interesting variety.

As of today, titles such as Magical Delicacy are added to Xbox Game Pass, and More games will be available during the week, such as Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessHere is the full list of new features for the service:

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available Now

Flock (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available Now

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 18

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 18

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 19

As you can see, the list ends this week, which is extremely rare. Remember that rumors have indicated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and other Call of Duty games will be available on Game Pass in late July. This way, It is not ruled out that these games will have their own announcement in the coming days.

Finally, A list of games that will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass on September 31 was also shared. July:

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console and PC)

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Venba (Cloud, Console and PC)

From this selection, A Short Hike It’s the biggest loss, as it’s a fantastic indie game.. On related topics, here are the prices for Xbox Game Pass in Mexico. Likewise, a new increase could be on the way to the service.

Author’s Note:

I’m already playing Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessand it’s quite fun. Along with this, something that everyone should play before their departure is A Short HikeThis is a fantastic open-world mini game where you can export an island and feel like a child on vacation.

Via: Xbox.