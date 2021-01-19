Once we have passed the first half of the month, it was inevitable to remember that there were games to be confirmed to reach Xbox Game Pass. And after having confirmed the games that will leave the service at the end of the month, it was necessary to see how to fill that gap with New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January. And some of them were already confirmed in advance, as is the case with the expected The Medium, which will arrive at its launch.

But what matters at the moment is the validation by Microsoft of the new games to reach Xbox Game Pass in January, where we find some big surprises for the console, PC and Android device services. The confirmation comes from the official Xbox blog, adding to those already expected, games like Desperados III or Outer Wilds.

Among the games that had already been anticipated, we find the games in the collection The Yakuza Remastered Collection, which include episodes Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 in each remastering. In the same way, there is the arrival of Control to the PC service after having already been included in that of Xbox consoles. The arrival of Outer Wilds is also notable, for being a great game and for reaching the Cloud Gaming service of Xbox Game Pass Android.

The full list of new games to hit Xbox Game Pass in January is as follows

Control (PC) – January 21st

Desperados III (Android, Xbox and PC) – January 21st

Donut County (Android, Xbox and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 21st

Outer Wilds (Android) ID @ Xbox – January 21st

Cyber ​​shadow (Android, Xbox and PC) ID @ Xbox – 26 of January

The Medium (Xbox Series X | S and PC) ID @ Xbox – January 28

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Xbox and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Xbox and PC) – January 28

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Xbox and PC) – January 28

Among all of them we could highlight the arrival of The Medium. The long-awaited first game developed exclusively for the new generation of Xbox, taking full advantage of the virtues of these hardware, is going to be a real contact with the new gaming experience that these consoles promise. But in general, a very good month closes for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, who can continue to enjoy games for a monthly fee that is very profitable.

We have to wait for news to arrive, already looking at the month of February, knowing that in addition to these games you can take advantage of this month’s Games with Gold, as well as the recently published Offers with Gold, in which to find some DLCs of Xbox Game games Pass with juicy discounts.