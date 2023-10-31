We are finally reaching the month of November, and in the world of video games that means one thing, more content for the different online services from companies like Xbox or also PlayStation. The first one who wanted to reveal information about the titles they are going to offer is Microsoftwith a robust catalog that will surely attract the attention of more than one console user.

Among the highlights we have Like a Dragon Gaidena title that will serve as a transition for the franchise’s next big bet, that is, Infinite Wealth. On the other hand, the arrival of Wild Hearts with the EA Play included in Game Pass Ultimatethe latter is a kind of monster hunter but with some unique mechanics that make it stand out from the franchise. Capcom.

Here is the complete list of games:

– Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – Now available

– Jusant – Now available

– Wartales – Now available

– Thirsty Suitors – November 2

– Football Manager 2024 – November 6th

– Dungeons 4 – November 9

– Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – November 9

– Wild Hearts – November 9

– Spirittea – November 13

– Coral Island – November 14th

It is worth mentioning that these are not all the surprises for Xbox Game Pass, given that they usually have two waves of games per month, and of course, the other star of November for the service is neither more nor less than Persona 5 Tactics. This release arrives on November 17 for all consoles, but it is also an exclusive Atlus regarding video game services, since in PS Plus will not make an appearance.

Via: Xbox

Editor’s note: This month’s catalog looks quite promising, so it will be worth taking a look at everything the service has to offer players around the world. One that people are going to try is Persona 5 Tactica.