A couple of weeks ago, Capcom confirmed that the next Resident Evil 8 gameplay would arrive throughout the month of April. However, the wait has not been very long, as the Japanese company has given the green light to share the first gameplay of the title on consoles of the last generation.

The video has been shared by the people of IGN, and on this occasion, unlike the previous ones, the title is developed on a PlayStation 4 Pro, which will allow us to get an idea of How can we see Resident Evil 8 on Xbox One.

This is what Resident Evil 8 will look like on Xbox One

This new gameplay of the next installment of the Resident Evil franchise has a duration of 5 minutes, which will allow players to get an idea of ​​what the game will look like on the consoles of the last generation of consoles, something that had not happened Until now.

A promo image reveals a mysterious character from Resident Evil 8

As you would expect, this version of Resident Evil 8 has a lower level of detail than seen in previous demos, in which the title ran on new generation hardware. The most noticeable is the level of detail of the textures, which this time drops considerably, although the most affected element is the lighting, leaving a more “flat” appearance than the version of Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

However, the level of detail in the title is still fantastic, which will ensure users can enjoy Resident Evil 8 on Xbox One with a technical section similar to that seen in the latest installments of the franchise from next May 7, at which time the title will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC.