The last year, Techland finally showed us a bunch of new gameplay from Dying Light 2. Evidently, most of this footage had been captured on PC or next-gen consoles, which certainly cast some doubt on the community about the state of the game today. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Well, its authors are sure that they have done a good job with the optimization of the title for the last generation of hardware, and they have shown a new trailer as proof of this.

via his official channel Youtube, Techland has shared a glimpse of almost five minutes where we can see Dying Light 2 running on last generation consoles. Obviously the game will not have the same performance in a PS4 that in a PS5but apparently, it seems that you will not have so many problems running it.

One of the main differences between both versions is that Dying Light 2 runs at a lower resolution and 30FPS on PS4 and Xbox OneMeanwhile in PS5 and Series X it is possible to make it run 4K and 60FPS. But other than that, it seems that those who are thinking of acquiring this game on the last generation of consoles should not have so many problems with it. Fortunately, you won’t need as much space in your storage to install it.

Dying Light 2 comes to consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: Techland was certainly scared of damaging its reputation, just as CD Projekt RED was with the last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077. Fortunately, Dying Light 2’s case seems to be much better, and it won’t be long before everyone we can check it by ourselves.

Via: Techland