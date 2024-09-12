For those who don’t know, one of the most anticipated games of recent times is an RPG called Crimson Desert, which is a promise of this genre that has not yet given much information, highlighting that until today there is no confirmed release date. However, that does not mean that the title is forgotten, in fact a new gameplay has been released in which we see some features that relieve users who hope to play it soon.

In the 50-minute video, we follow the protagonist as he traverses vast plains and living environments. The game features intense combat against enemies such as goblins and even giants, offering moments of high action. Battles are fluid and strategic, with a mix of melee attacks, special abilities, and epic showdowns against enormous creatures. In addition to combat, the player can freely explore a visually stunning world, with immersive landscapes that add a sense of adventure and discovery.

You can see it here:

Crimson Desert is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Pearl Abyss, known for its popular MMORPG Black Desert OnlineThis title combines RPG and open-world elements with intense combat. The story follows a mercenary named Macduff who must lead a group of fighters in a brutal fantasy world full of conflict.

The game features a strong narrative focus, with a sprawling world to explore, from vast plains to fortresses, and enemies including mythical creatures such as goblins and giants. Combat is dynamic, with a focus on melee and strategic engagements, as well as interaction with the environment.

Originally planned as an MMORPG, it has evolved into a more single-player-focused experience, while retaining some multiplayer elements. The game stands out for its impressive graphics and the detail with which it presents its settings and characters, taking advantage of the most advanced technology in terms of graphics engines.

The game is planned to reach PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. There is no confirmed date yet.

Via: Youtube