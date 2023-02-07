One of the surprises that came during the last The Game Awards was Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and The Lost Demon, a new installment of the franchise that wants to distance itself from the somewhat realistic art style. And it is that its gameplay attracts a lot of attention, leaving the standard for those who want to experience something that is out of the mold.

Until a few days ago, there were not many details about it, but since its launch is next month, Nintendo it has already given you early access to the media. And these have already published their first impressions in the form of a video, with a few minutes of footage that, to be honest, looks very interesting.

Check it here:

From what you can see in the gameplay, this time the umbra witch will not be the one who attacks the enemies, but will be able to summon demons to be able to exterminate them through combat combos. It seems that this is more inclined to moderate action and puzzles, as opposed to the main games where the fights are pure frenzy.

Remember that Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and The Lost Demon the March 17 exclusively for switches.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: It is a fresh proposal that fans of the franchise will surely love. I am very interested in playing it, so it is one that I cannot miss on the Amazon wish list.