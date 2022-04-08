Last February it was announced that Metroid Dread would receive two updates with new game modes. The first two, Rookie and Dread mode, arrived the same day this information was released. Now, version 2.1.0, which adds a couple of boss rushes, is now available.

You can now update Metroid Dreadand thus have access to three completely free game modes. These are focused on the boss rush, where you fight against the 12 bosses of the game in a row and without rest. Here are what they are:

–Boss Rush: Fight against the 12 bosses of the game to get the best possible time. Damage between fights is carried over. To unlock this mode you need to finish the game for the first time.

–Survival Rush: You have five minutes to beat all possible bosses. With each enemy defeated, additional time is added to your score. This mode is unlocked by finishing Boss Rush or Dread Rush for the first time.

–Dread Rush: Similar to Boss Rush, you face off against the 12 main bosses of the game, but if you take a single hit, it’s Game Over. To unlock this mode you will have to beat the Dread mode of the main quest.

Time to put your skills to the test again, bounty hunters. The new Boss Rush mode is available now in #MetroidDread! Fight Samus’ most formidable foes one-after-another & go for the best time possible! The mode is available once you’ve completed the game.https://t.co/Lyb3rLjdVs pic.twitter.com/MP1NlUIgwO —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 8, 2022

Alongside this, the 2.1.0 update fixes an issue that was not providing the Game Over screen correctly once Samus was defeated. At the moment it is unknown if Metroid Dread will receive more content in the futurebut these additional modes will offer additional hours of gameplay.

In related topics, Retro Studios shares a new image of Metroid Prime 4. Similarly, the AM2R developer reveals his biggest problem with Dread.

Editor’s note:

Although I personally am not interested in the new game modes, especially Dread, I have to admit that the new content is quite fun, and it is focused on all the people who want to become the best space bounty hunter in the world.

Via: Nintendo