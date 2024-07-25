Although Nintendo Don’t worry about your old consoles anymore, there are companies that continue to release games for them, especially the platform of Game Boy Advance, even WayForward announced the return of one of its franchises not long ago for current devices but also with physical sales of the original versions. And the love for this portable continues, so a new title was announced that is on the way.

Xeno Crisis is a shooter game in which you take control of battle-hardened marines who embark on a deadly mission to confront an alien threat and return home alive. Its creators, Bitmap Bureau They announced that it will be moved to Game Boy Advance and will be released sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024. This includes a physical and digital release, and the item is already available for pre-order. here same.

Here is the trailer:

Here is the description of the game:

With seven areas and a legion of deadly enemies and intimidating bosses, Xeno Crisis is a formidable challenge, and you’ll need to make clever use of the various weapons and upgrades to stand a chance. Only a combination of lightning-fast reactions and cunning will allow you to complete your mission, but beware – only the most skilled players will be able to see the true ending! – Three game modes: Arcade, Infinite and Boss Rush – Two levels of difficulty – Seven different environments, each with its own enemies. – An arsenal of 10 weapons to master – More than 40 types of enemies to face – The upgrade system lets you play your way – Superlative pixel art by Henk Nieborg and Catherine Menabde – Intense Savaged Regime soundtrack – Also includes a free ROM download

There is no confirmed release date yet, only that it will arrive sometime this year.

Via: Gonintendo