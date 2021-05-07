May is not over with its surprises, as it turns out that a new game has been announced for Xbox Game Pass, although no specific date has been given. Well, Funcom is pleased to announce that Conan Exiles is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, making the popular survival game available at no additional cost to all subscribers. In addition, it was also announced that Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah will be released on all platforms on May 27.

Although no specific date was given for the arrival of the new game for Xbox Game Pass, speculation says that this would coincide with the launch of the expansion, so we would have to Conan Exile on Xbox Game Pass in late May. The next expansion to the Conan Exiles universe has been in Early Access on PC since September last year.

Now that Conan Exiles has been announced by the official count As the new Xbox Game Pass game coming to the service, subscribers will be able to enjoy the beloved survival game. The Conan Exiles’ upcoming universe expansion is shaping up to be the game’s biggest expansion yet, with a new religion, a larger landmass, and three new NPC factions. The new religion is a particularly interesting addition, as it gives players the power to summon the spider god Zath.

The result is an island full of traditions, riches, and adventures to survive, build, and master, once the expansion launches in full on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 27, shortly after. Conan Exiles 3rd Anniversary. The idea of ​​Conan Exiles being a new game for Xbox Game Pass is certainly a great way to promote the new expansion and reach a mass audience with it.

