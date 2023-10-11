Genoa – The second central jurisdictional section of the Court of Appeal of the Court of Auditors has overturned the sentence with which the Ligurian accounting court had condemned the Galliera leaders for the affair ofpurchase of a property intended for use as a bar in Corso Saffi.

The sentence was dated 2021, while the disputed resolutions of the Board of Directors were between 2015 and 2017. At the time the purchase was considered functional to the project of the new hospital: the bar rooms had to be demolished to allow the construction of the entrance to the hospital emergency room.

The Court of Appeal with the sentence of 13 July filed on 6 October has therefore the Board of Directors’ appeal was accepted of the time, presided over by the cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, acquitting all the appellants. Bod that he had been sentenced to pay approximately 100 thousand euros.