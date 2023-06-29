The American president, Joe Biden, committed a new gaffe this Wednesday (28), when he said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, who is fighting a war in Ukraine, is losing a conflict in Iraq.

Speaking to reporters at the White House ahead of a trip to Chicago, Biden was asked how Putin has been weakened by the recent thwarted mutiny of the Wagner paramilitary group.

“It’s hard to say, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq,” said the Democratic president. “He is losing the war at home and has become something of a pariah around the world. And it’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union, it’s Japan, it’s, you know, 40 nations,” he said, citing blocs and countries that, like the United States, help Ukraine against the Russian invasion and that imposed sanctions on Moscow.

At 80, Biden is the oldest president in American history, and his misrepresentations have raised concern.

This month, he ended a speech in Connecticut on gun control with the phrase “God save the Queen”, in an apparent reference to the anthem of the United Kingdom, which currently has King Charles III as head of state (hence the version sung it is currently “God save the king”). The White House press office downplayed the episode, saying the phrase was just “a comment directed at a person in the audience”.

In a recent meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, he addressed him as “Mr President”. Last September, during a White House hunger conference, Biden asked if in the audience was Jackie Walorski, a Republican congresswoman who had died the previous month.