The reinforcement of the municipal fumigation and disinsection plans began this Monday morning in Cartagena due to the proliferation of flies and mosquitoes in places where there is still stagnant water after the last rains. The tasks will be extended until August 11. With the heat of the last few days, neighborhood complaints have skyrocketed throughout the municipality, with a special incidence in La Manga and Cabo de Palos last weekend.

The fumigation will be done from midnight to eight in the morning for five times in each area periodically every fortnight. This is done to cause the least inconvenience to citizens and to have the maximum possible efficiency.

The first round included the Residencial Buenos Aires, Molinos Marfagones, and Canteras. Hispano-American neighborhood, Los Dolores and El Bohío. This Tuesday the fumigation will reach Pozo de Los Palos, El Palmero, San Isidro, La Magdalena, Cuesta Blanca, La Azohía and Isla Plana. On Wednesday it will be the turn of La Puebla, La Aparecida, Miranda, La Aljorra, Lomas del Albujón, El Albujón, Pozo Estrecho, La Palma. On Thursday it will be held in Media Legua, Vista Alegre, Alumbres, Llano del Beal, and the Strait of San Ginés. El Beal and El Algar.

The Department of Health recommends that the population close the windows of their houses during the days of fumigation. Likewise, it has also intensified larvicidal treatments in the urban area, as well as in the natural spaces of the Marina del Carmolí, Lo Poyo and Calblanque, after requesting the corresponding permits from the Autonomous Community.

The Department of Health also warned that citizens also have it in their power to reduce the influx of mosquitoes by avoiding small accumulations of water, such as potted dishes, drains and showers. In this way, citizens are requested to review their plots, terraces and private gardens, and that there is no flooding in pools in poor condition or canvases and covers for said pools, abandoned boats, containers and plastic pools. In this sense, from Health, through the concessionary company, the door-to-door service continues to locate mosquito development areas in private areas, advising residents on the steps they must follow to eliminate these sources.

garden cleaning



These days, the cleaning of gardens, public areas, boulevards and lots, where these insects find their refuge, is also intensified. The City Council has a telephone number for notifications (968 128 957) in addition to the email address ‘[email protected]’.

The first deputy mayor and acting councilor for Health, Manuel Padín, highlighted the difficulty in controlling pests due to the sacking of water from rain in different areas throughout the municipality and said that the City Council acts diligently when to fumigate In addition, in these tasks, products are used that prevent damage to other insects, such as bees.