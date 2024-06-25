Next-generation gene editing is poised to revolutionize clinical therapy thanks to a more efficient technique which allows you to replace entire genes. This innovative approach allows the insertion of a healthy copy of the gene responsible for the disease, eliminating the need to develop different therapies for each small mutation. The result of this study, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, was obtained by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

The new technique, successfully tested on mouse cells and human cells grown in the laboratory, can be used to treat pathologies such as cystic fibrosis, caused by a single gene made defective by thousands of different possible mutations. This method overcomes the complexity of introducing entire genes, thousands of DNA base pairs long, versus replacing small base sequences.

Next generation gene editing

Led by Smriti Pandey and Daniel Gao, researchers developed a method called ‘eePassige’, which is 4 times more efficient than the original 2021 technique and about 16 times more effective than the 2022 ‘Paste’ method. This result was achieved Thank you to the modification of enzymes responsible for gene insertion within the DNA sequence, improving its efficiency.

“It’s exciting to see the high efficiency and versatility of eePassige,” says Gao. “We hope it will become a tool used around the world to study basic biological questions.”