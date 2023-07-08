The rich also rhyme

By Xavi Sancho

killer mike Michael

Loma Vista / Music As Usual

One of the biggest problems faced by successful and openly left-wing people in this turbo-capitalist society is that of contradictions. Travel in business and want to abolish inheritance. Dine at Noma and advocate for wealth redistribution. Since, in the spring of 2002, in the midst of a pandemic, Netflix decided that the last thing that was going to be heard in the finale of the third season of one of its most successful series, ozark, it was going to be ‘Ooh La La’, supersonic preview of the fourth album by Run The Jewels, the project that Killer Mike started at the beginning of the last decade together with El-P, the rapper and activist from Atlanta that concerns us here has become one of the most popular people in the US. In just three years, Killer Mike has gone from supporting Bernie Sanders and starring in one of the most shared videos of 2020 to embracing a certain doctrine of containment, meeting with Republican senators and even flirting with the idea that the Rifle Association is not fought, he is convinced. His gradual abandonment of the armed struggle is perfectly documented in this album, the first he has released solo in 11 years.

In Michael, the man who one day will be mayor of Atlanta talks about moral and material dilemmas, confesses that he goes on tour and thinks about buying another Mercedes, celebrates himself as a self-made man, no longer doubts the placebo effect he exerts on public opinion that there are millionaires from minorities. No sign of that guy who wanted to nationalize the banks and distribute the profits among the prostitutes. Killer Mike hasn’t gotten any older, he just seems to have gotten too big, even for himself. In order, perhaps, so that we do not think that all is lost and that there is something more to him than a happy family man who goes to mass every Sunday and who has houses in the best zip codes of his hometown, Killer Mike also tells us about his teenage days and how much he misses his late mother. The rich also rhyme.

Musically, the album moves away from the muscular and full of samplers productions by El-P for Run The Jewels and embraces certain reminiscences of the Dirty South of the nineties, as well as nods to less robotic trap and the new r’n’b along with more analog moments, with their choirs, their guitars and their church organs. Among the guests, almost a who’s who of Atlanta black music from the last 25 years. From André 3000—a Killer Mike collaboration on the glorious stankonia from Outkast meant his first experience with musical success— to Future, going through Young Thug or CeeLo Green. In ‘Shed Tears’ or ‘Slummer’ he confirms that he maintains that overwhelming vocal presence, the one that makes you listen to him and think you’re in front of Ice Cube, while in more insubstantial passages, like ‘NRICH’ or ‘Exit 9′ he falters more, delivering anemic verses recited with calculated neglect.

Curiously, the two best cuts on the album are the two most combative, which were also the first two advances. ‘Run’ has a claustrophobic atmosphere and aluminum phrasing, while ‘Don’t Let The Devil’ takes advantage of El-P’s sole presence on the album, even if it means exposing the work on Michael of producers as No ID. The next Run the Jewels record, if it follows this pattern, will be magnificent. Although, after listening to this album, the feeling is that the problems that the future of the group may have are not exactly musical.

Self-homage and reconquest

By Laura Fernandez

rufus wainwright folkocracy

bmg

Determined to shed the weight of songwriting and just enjoy, Rufus Wainwright and his velvety voice—here nakeder and fitter than ever—move in this folky anthology through classics of all kinds, from lullabies to Neil Young’s ‘Harvest’ , through the histrionic ‘Cotton Eye Joe’. The Canadian takes them to his sophisticated and deeply felt terrain, and allows himself to be accompanied by stars not only from indie, but also from other horizons, such as Sheryl Crow, Chris Stills —in that miracle he turns ‘Twelve-Thirty’, by The Mamas and The Papas, almost a time machine—, and even David Byrne himself.

The publication of folkocracyan unexpected jewel with the appearance of deserved self-homage, coincides with the 25th anniversary of his career and the reissue of his first album, poses. The album takes off when it sinks into the depths of Wainwright’s version with Anohni of his anthem ‘Going to a Town’, here more hypnotic than ever. Although also when he flirts with the idea of ​​perfecting the country-grunge de Young with Andrew Bird and Stills himself. The crystalline sound of the banjo, violins and guitar in ‘Harvest’ is pure spectacle. Wainwright has said that, in a certain sense, his music comes from folk, and that if he fled from it it was because he didn’t feel comfortable in a genre that expelled the type of man he was.

There is something of reconquest, then, in the album. A desire to search and find a place where you feel comfortable in that alt country with multiple tentacles. Something that can be clearly seen in cuts like the extremely elevated and unrecognizable ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ —with the titanic Chaka Khan, and gospel, in command—, or, above all, the delicious ‘Black Gold’, which catapults the genre into a theatrical and appetizingly unknown direction, which brings the result closer to the glamor. In short, an album that is a celebration, in many ways, and in which the appropriation of what was wanted happens by forgetting that he never took you into account, and by creating without complexes.

Determined commitment to boredom

By Fernando Navarro

yusuf King of a Land

Universal

Cat Stevens, later known as Yusuf Islam for his religious conversion, has become a leaden musician. He has come a long way, but his latest record confirms that he has taken boring the crew very seriously and, incidentally, reduced his wonderful legacy as a folk storyteller to ashes. Nothing remains of the composer with an innocent heart and creator of impressionist prints, evocative of the sixties and seventies. He publishes an album with a message of support for Carlos III and insufferable nonsense about democracy, justice and earthly life. Flat music, without a hint of emotion, with a voice from the news and a folk from the radio. The worst thing is that, on top of that, the whole album is ambitious. It would put the royal guards at Buckingham Palace to sleep.

lush minimalism

By Beatriz G. Aranda

Caterina Barbieri Myuthafoo

light years

You don’t need to have heard the music of Tangerine Dream, Laurie Spiegel or Steve Reich to get excited about this record. Classically trained, the young Italian composer knows well the minimalist music of the 20th century and the scores that have to be deciphered, but she prefers the pop of Placebo and anime as influences, added to the merriment of Vivaldi. Among the highlights are ‘Math of You’ and ‘Sufyosowirl’, the truth is that Myuthafoo it is an indivisible whole. In just over half an hour, Barbieri offers a stimulating astral journey through music made with modular synthesizers, based on repetitive sequences that, thanks to reverberations and timbre variations, build deep and exuberant dynamics.

Yesterday, today… and tomorrow more

By Carlos Marcos

sen senra PO2054AZ (Vol. 1)

Universal

‘Familia’ is the key theme on this record, a song that confronts voluntary uprooting from an emotional perspective. “If you are going to speak in my name, first swallow my saliva”, says this piece that exceeds six minutes and that brings the Galician interpreter closer to the traditionalist pop proposal of, for example, Guitarricadelafuente. Senra, 26, is part of the group of new Spanish pop talents who live their time (the autotune) and is also inspired by the past. The title of the album refers to the license plate of the old family car and that of Vol. 1 means that there will be more deliveries in the coming months. In this he offers a relaxed album, with intelligent lyrics and sounds of today. It’s very good, really.

Universal Pan Americanism

By Javier Losilla

Eliades Ochoa Guajiro

World Circuit / BMG

On his way to turning 80, Eliades Ochoa from Santiago reformulates the Buena Vista Social Club concept and combines it with a certain Pan-Americanism, while trying to attract new audiences to traditional Cuban music. In Guajiro, features Rubén Blades, Joan As Police Woman and harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite. The guests and the production by Demetrio Muñiz make his task easier in a bet on brilliant Caribbean guitars. Six of his own pieces, in which ‘El pajarito voló’ stands out, coexist with five solid versions: ‘Soy guajiro’, popularized by Benny Moré; the carnivalesque ‘Ando buscando una novia’ and the mestiza ‘Anita tun tun tun’, by Sergio Rivero; the vibrant plena ‘Se soló un león’, and ‘Los axes de mi carreta’, with Amir Haddad’s bozuqui.

