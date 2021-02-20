THE FORCE OF NON-VIOLENCE. Judith Butler

The thinker who revolutionized feminism with The gender in dispute, defends in The force of non-violence a radical equality without paternalism. Criticism of Mariam Martínez-Bascuñán.

FEBRUARY LIGHT. Elizabeth strout

Consecrated with My name is Lucy Barton, the writer recounts the old age of a tough and honest woman in an effective novel that, however, complains far from her masterpiece. Criticism of José María Guelbenzu.

NIGHT SHIFT. Edgardo Cozarinsky

The Argentine gives a lesson in great literature with ‘Turno noche’, the story of a girl who leaves the jungle to settle in Buenos Aires. Criticism of Juan Cruz.

LITERATURE. Daniel Remon

Screenwriter Daniel Remón makes his debut in the novel with ‘Literatura’, a book that, drowned out by clichés, fails to take off. Criticism of Ana Rodríguez Fischer.

ON MONDAY THEY WILL LOVE US. Najat El Hachmi

Najat El Hachmi’s new novel, Nadal’s last prize, portrays the oppression of the protagonist in a splendid way, but it falters due to its lack of literary flight. Criticism of Carlos Zanón.

ANTISOCIAL. Andrew Marantz

Andrew Marantz, journalist for The New Yorker, publishes a long report on that right and its use by the American extreme right. Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián.