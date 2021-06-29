In Australia, the code name of the new from the Quake authors is mentioned.

You may not have to wait long to see the next video game of id Software, or at least that seems to advance the Australia content rating board, who lived on June 28 the record of Project 2021B, codename for a development signed by the authors of DOOM Eternal.

Project 2021B is the code name of the video game, what will it be about?Any more details? Unfortunately not. The Commonwealth country’s body only lets us know that we are facing an adult title by moderate presence of violent content, something that does not surprise anyone coming from a usual study on this subject, but that invites on social networks to speculate with Quake.

Naturally there is no single indication of this possibility beyond a series of rumors not collected in the pages of 3DJuegos that spoke of his return.

QuakeCon 2021 Date

This news comes a few weeks before the celebration of QuakeCon 2021, which will bet on a 100% digital format this year avoiding face-to-face events. Will this be the event chosen by Bethesda and id Software to reveal the identity of Project 2021B? However, as always, it is advisable to take this type of information with caution, as a reissue or other minor content could well be in progress.

As long as the time for its announcement comes or not, players can continue to enjoy the cool DOOM Eternal, which looks more brutal than ever thanks to Ray Tracing. If you are interested in knowing more about the FPS, you can consult the analysis of DOOM Eternal in 3DJuegos in which Alejandro Pascual valued it like this: “It is difficult to go wrong with this, it is exactly what you were waiting for. It seems difficult to think that the franchise can still elevate plus its degree of intensity, but it certainly achieves it. “

