The left-wing alliance emerged victorious from the early parliamentary elections almost two months ago, ahead of Macron’s centre-right camp and Marine Le Pen’s right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National in third place.

Since the left-wing alliance did not receive an absolute majority and the parties have not managed to form a coalition capable of governing in recent weeks, the political situation in France is difficult. Barnier is already being accused of possibly only being able to govern with the tolerance of Marine Le Pen’s right-wing nationalists.