The new cabinet for the second term of the re-elected French president, Emmanuel Macron, was formally sworn in this Monday, May 23. The government team announced that it will speed up a bill to help families with the rising cost of living. Meanwhile, the relaunch of the Macron Presidency risks being overshadowed by allegations of alleged rape against Damien Abad, appointed Minister for Solidarities, Autonomy and Disabled People.

Emmanuel Macron’s new cabinet is focused on pushing through a bill to mitigate the high costs of living, at a time when the attention of many is focused on allegations of sexual abuse against Damien Abad, the new minister for Solidarity and Disability.

With legislative elections on June 12 and 19 just weeks away, which the ruling party must win to push through its planned pro-business reforms, Paris is trying to show that it takes household concerns about inflation seriously.

At a press conference, the new Government spokesperson, Olivia Gregoire, announced that the Administration is seeking approval in the coming weeks of a bill aimed at boosting the purchasing power of citizens.

“This text will concretely help all French people to reduce their limited expenses,” said Gregoire, who mentioned gas, electricity and transport as some of the objectives and emphasized that this is an “emergency” for the government and a priority for voters.

New cabinet overshadowed by allegations of sexual abuse against one of its ministers

The new French government has not even completed its first week in office when a scandal threatens to disturb it.

The eyes of many and most of the questions during the press conference on Monday were focused on whether Abad will remain in office, despite the accusations of two women against him for alleged sexual abuse.

On Sunday, May 22, the newly appointed Minister of Solidarity rejected the complaints made by the two alleged victims to the local digital media outlet Mediapart.

Rape allegations against a minister poached from the opposition conservative party overshadowed the first meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron’s new cabinet, disrupting efforts to relaunch his presidency https://t.co/XYf3LdvyUx — Reuters (@Reuters) May 23, 2022



The two women claimed that Abad had forced them to have unwanted sex with him in incidents in late 2010 and early 2011.

One of them filed a complaint with the Police against the politician in 2017, which was finally closed without implications, Abad said.

Faced with these questions, spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire responded that these are accusations that were closed by the Justice.

“As far as I know, there is no ongoing procedure against Damien Abad,” Gregoire said.

However, the Elysée spokeswoman indicated that if more women had complaints against the new minister, they should present them and that it was up to the judicial authorities to rule on the matter.

In his defense, the head of Solidarity maintains that his disability, a disorder called arthrogryposis that affects his four extremities, physically prevented him from committing the actions of which he is accused.

The opposition urges Abad to be removed from the Government

The explanations given so far are not enough for the opposition, from which voices arise asking President Emmanuel Macron to dismiss the minister.

“We need to send a strong signal to women that their word counts,” said Sandrine Rousseau, of the Europa Ecología Los Verdes party.

🔴 French president Emmanuel Macron has been urged to sack the newly appointed minister for solidarity and the disabled “as a precaution” after two women accused him of rape https://t.co/J5Y0D2Cg9d — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 23, 2022



Macron did not refer to this controversy at the start of his ministerial meeting on Monday, which was broadcast on television.

“The mandate of this Government is to be at the service of our compatriots,” stressed the leader of the Executive, while stressing that the cabinet brings together ministers from different backgrounds and political tendencies.

Abad, who previously served as leader of the opposition Conservative party’s lower house, is considered the highest-level politician drawn to the ranks of the ruling center-right.

With Reuters and local media