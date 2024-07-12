In 2024 it seems to have reopened possibility of seeing the Freelander lettering on some compact SUVs. But not as expected. According to internal sources, Land Rover would like to relaunch Frelander not as a model, but as an autonomous brand. Let’s explain better: from 2012, Land Rover is part of a joint venture split 50-50 with the Chery Groupa Chinese automotive manufacturer. To make the most of the options in the Asian market, the company would instead like to develop a mid-range brand that would produce vehicles under the revived name of “Freelander”. This would be a Mid-range brand of electric SUVs less expensive than Land Rover And developed on platforms produced in China, like those of the brand Exeed.

Development would be a joint effort, as already experienced in the creation of Land Rover Discovery Sport, Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace, XF and XE in the past years. An experience not very different from that implemented by other European brands. For example, recent news reports speak of agreements between Volkswagen and Xpengfor the development of electric vehicles specifically designed for the Chinese market. Or Audi and SAIC with similar intentions.

Here is the Jaecoo 6, from the Chery group, already influenced by Land Rover models.

The reasons do not seem difficult to frame. A local production minimizes shipping costsso it is better to produce directly in the area where you want to distribute the product. Furthermore, the labour is notoriously cheaper than in Europe, which guarantees a further lowering production costs. But the reasons are also political in nature: China is a notoriously difficult market to reach due to closures, duties and political choices that limit imports. The possibility of producing goods within the country guarantees a direct channel without additional costs for political reasons, opening new markets and loyalty of eastern buyers for foreign brands, even in the event of changes in international trade relations.

Freelander History

In the 1997, Land Rover launches into the market Compact SUV with a car with more urban than land-based characteristics. The new model, named Land Rover Freelanderwas the first compact 4×4 from the English manufacturer. In fact, for the first time in its history, the brand focused on a monocoque chassis and a more road-oriented set-up; furthermore, the absence of low gears confirmed the “urban” nature of the Freelander. Buyers could choose between 4 different engines, from the 1.8 L Rover petrol to the 2.5 L V6 petrol. Alternatively, the two 2.0 diesel versions, one Rover and the other BMW.

New Brand

The first generation was followed by a restyling in 2006. There Land Rover Freelander 2 it was now based on the EUCD platform, also used by the Ford Galaxy; it was thus lengthened by 10 cm; and also changed in its engines, with the introduction of the 2.2 common rail turbo-diesel and the 3.2 petrol from Ford. It also saw updates to the headlights and bumpers, with greater attention to detail in the cabin. The production was discontinued in 2015with a total of 540,000 units built. As the brand’s first attempt in the sector, it achieved a fair amount of success, much of which was due to a Marketing campaign which associated the Freelander with a youthful, sporty and enterprising lifestyle.