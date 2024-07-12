The Epic Games Store is the perfect site if you want to get a huge library of games without spending a single cent. As happens every week, this platform is giving away a completely free game for all PC users. In this way, We will tell you what the title is, as well as the next experience you can get this way.

Right now, and until July 18, all PC users can discharge Floppy Knights, a strategy game with a captivating style, completely free. While it is true that this week’s selection is only made up of this title, in the future we will see multiple installments available to the general public.

Between July 18 and 25, Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker will be available free of charge to all users from the Epic Games Store. The first of these is a simulator where you can set up an arcade to your liking, and enjoy some classics. The second is a first-person survival horror game, inspired by English folklore.

Floppy Knights It’s an entertaining game, worth the weekend experience. While there’s no longer the excitement of new games on the Epic Games Store, it’s interesting that the company continues to do so to this day.

