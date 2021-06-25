A skull found in a recent excavation in Israel provides new evidence, according to a research team led by professors at Tel Aviv University, that Neanderthals originated in the Middle East and not in Europe, as was previously believed.

Knowledge of the history of human evolution could be changing. A cranial vault and jaw found at the Nesher Ramla site, near the city of Ramla, in Israel, have led a team of researchers to launch a new theory they have long suspected: Neanderthals did not originate in Europe. but in the Middle East.

Until now it was understood that Neanderthals were the archaic type of “Homo” from Europe, which later, at some point in history, ended up mixing with the more evolved Homo Sapiens.

The study published now by this team led by Israel Heshkovitz, from the University of Israel, with the participation of members of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH) of Spain, refutes this.

Photograph provided by Dr. Yossi Zaidner of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), showing a view of archaeological layers discovered during excavation at a site at Nesher Ramla in central Israel, Published on June 24, 2021. © EFE / EPA / Yossi Zaidner

“It has long been believed that Neanderthals originated and thrived on the European continent. However, recent morphological and genetic studies have suggested that they may have received a genetic contribution from a still unknown non-European group ”, states the abstract of the study published in the journal ‘Science’.

Some bones around 140,000 years old

The human bones and tools found at the site would be approximately 130,000 years old. Until now, it was believed that the area had only been inhabited by Sapiens and Neanderthals. The researchers do not dare to affirm that it is a completely new species, but at least a new population: the “Homo type-Nesher Ramla”.

“Extensive qualitative and quantitative analyzes of the parietal bones, the mandible and the lower second molar revealed that this group of Homo exhibits a distinctive combination of Neanderthal and archaic features. We suggest that these specimens represent the last survivors of a Middle Pleistocene Levantine paleopopulation that most likely participated in the evolution of Middle Pleistocene Homo in Europe and East Asia ”.

In other words, scientists believe that these fossils belong to a population that already inhabited the Middle East (what paleontologists call the Levantine Corridor) about 400,000 years ago. It would therefore be “the mother population” from which groups of descendants emerged and emigrated, occupying Europe and giving rise to the Neanderthals.

“We think that this population may be the link between east and west. Between Europe and Asia,” concludes María Martinón-Torres, researcher and director of CENIEH in statements to EFE.

“And it is that, although the Neanderthal is the European emblematic species, it does not necessarily have to have originated in western Europe, but could have arisen outside the continent,” he adds.

The Neanderthal-Sapiens Mix Test

Until now, some genetic studies had confirmed that, around 200,000 years ago, Sapiens and Neanderthals had interbred and mixed their genes. The question was where, and if fossils would be found to support those studies. According to Martirón-Torres, “now we know that the Middle East was the place where this crossing took place.”

“If about 400,000 years ago we had populations with Neanderthal characteristics that survived at least until about 130,000 years ago and, furthermore, we know that there were sapiens in the Levantine corridor about 200,000 years ago, as the Misliya site shows, that means that we have the place and the moment when sapiens and Neanderthals hybridized ”, he adds.



Tel Aviv University professor Israel Hershkovitz maintains what scientists say is a piece of fossilized bone from a hitherto unknown type of early human, discovered at the Nesher Ramla site in central Israel during an interview with Reuters at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 23, 2021. Image taken on June 23, 2021. © REUTERS / Ammar Awad

A second study analyzes the tools found in the deposit. And he reaches another important conclusion: his technique is very advanced. For the researchers, this reinforces the idea that between Homo type-Nesher Ramla, sapiens and Neanderthals, in addition to genetic exchange, they had cultural exchange.

Therefore, concludes Martirón-Torres, it is still understood that Africa is the continent in which species were born, but the epicenter of human evolution, “the center of everything”, is the Middle East, a region that makes a million Years provided the human species humid, fertile areas with relatively stable climatic conditions to evolve.

With EFE and local media.