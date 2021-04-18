Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best driving games since it was released, back in 2018. Over time, the driving game from Playground Games has continued to grow, offering more and more races and becoming a haven for everyone lovers of arcade driving for Xbox consoles and PC. Its arrival on Steam was an important boost, but far from convincing, its poor optimization has generated a lot of controversy. Now, the new Forza Horizon 4 update on Steam outrages gamers, Well, far from correcting, it makes the game go even worse.

Since its arrival, numerous problems have been reported in one of the virtues of this game, optimization. Since its launch, Windows 10 users have been able to enjoy this game in a wonderful way, with an optimization that allowed quite modest PCs to play at full capacity. But the Steam version doesn’t seem to go down that path for some reason.

And little by little discontent accumulates, especially when the new Forza Horizon 4 update on Steam seems more like a joke than something serious. Following the update notes on the support page itself offered to developers, you can see a simple line indicating that this update offers “Various stability improvements”. You couldn’t be more lazy when it comes to informing the community that there has been an update.

But worst of all is that this update has not made any fixes and the Forza Horizon 4 forums on Steam they have become a constant demand for attention from the community. Observations directed to Playground Games informing that the game their performance has deteriorated, and claiming aparche immediately to correct it, even suggesting that for what this update has contributed, it is better to restore the previous version.

In fact, and with good reason, negative reviews for this game have risen steadily to more than 7,000 negative reviews. This accounts for almost 25% of reviews, since a total of 26,000 have been sent. It is not about Metacritic, on Steam only those who own it and have played a certain number of hours can evaluate a game. It is evident thate Playground Games support for Forza Horizon 4 on Steam is being severely limited, which begs the question, why was this game released so late on the PC digital store?

A good theory may be to pave the way for the announcement of Forza Horizon 5, with hints that it could be released soon to arrive this year. But recent theories about the next Forza Motorsport could invalidate this possibility, because it was reasoned that the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 was to extend the development time of a next-generation Forza Motorsport. The truth is that these issues are part of a future that has to be discovered and, now, what you have to do is not damage the image of Forza Horizon 4.

