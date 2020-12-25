The new Toyota Fortuner (2021 Toyota Fortuner) is going to be launched in the Indian market on 6 January. Even before the official launch of the car, its variants and color details have been leaked online. According to the leaked report, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner will come in a total of 10 variants and 9 colors. Apart from this, two engine options and three gearboxes will be given in the car.

Strong engine

The car will have a strong engine option which will be 2.8 liter turbo diesel. This engine generates power of 204bhp and torque of 500Nm. Apart from this, the option of 2.7 liter petrol engine will also be available. The petrol engine will generate 164bhp of power and 245Nm of torque. 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic options will be given as transmission options.

Talking about colors, it will come in a total of 9 color options, which will have 8 monotones and a dual-tone color. Monotone colors include Pearl White, Super White, Sparkling Black, Gray Metallic, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Phantom Brown and Bronze. Dual tone will be given a matte black color with pearl white. Customers will be able to choose from three types of interior colors.

Features like this

Many changes will also be made to the exterior of the new Toyota Fortuner. It can get LED projector headlamps with new LED DRLs, new front bumpers with large fog lamps and silver skid plate. The car will have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Apart from this, features like 360 ​​degree camera, wireless charging, JBL audio system, 7 airbags, lane departure warning and cruise control can be found.