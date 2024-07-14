After consulting with the leader of the blessed march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and after His Highness’s blessing and approval, the Knight of Initiatives, lover of excellence and first place, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the new ministerial formation of his government, which was received by the people of the Emirates with joy, pride and optimism, as it is an extension of the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country, and within the framework of the continuous efforts of the wise leadership to add new building blocks to the lofty edifice of the Emirates. And “in continuation of the continuous development in the structure of the government of the United Arab Emirates.”

The new formation witnessed the joining of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and his appointment as Minister of Defense. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Hamdan is a supporter, a pillar, and a leader who loves people and is loved by people. We have great confidence that he will be a great addition to the UAE government and a major contributor to shaping the future of the UAE, God willing.”

His Highness also announced the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister, in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The restructuring of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council in the UAE, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and the Vice-Chairman of the Council, Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the inclusion of the Ministry of Community Development under the umbrella of the Council, in addition to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, Federal Universities, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the appointment of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed as President of the National Centre for Quality Education.

The new formation is characterized by a focus on education and the utmost care for human capital, “from early childhood, through general education and higher education, to employment and localization, and ending with a stable family capable of graduating generations that adhere to their identity, preserve the values ​​of their society, and keep pace with all future scientific and technological changes.”

Blessed changes that embody the vision of the wise leadership and its continuous, tireless efforts to make the people of the Emirates happy and those who reside on its pure soil, and which always works to ensure that government performance keeps pace with the desired aspirations and ambitions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to thank everyone who has made an effort in their workplace, devoting themselves to serving their country and people. His Highness said, “May God grant everyone success in serving the country and its people. We affirm that change is part of the development journey, and development is part of an ambition that knows no bounds. Our future is better as long as we move forward, and our future is bright as long as we dream of the best for our country.”