NFL season expands to 17 games



The logo of the NFL.

Photo: AFP / CHRIS DELMAS





Cologne The NFL changed its format for the first time since 1978. From the coming season, each team will play 17 instead of 16 games in the main round. The reason is a new TV contract. This also includes a deal with Amazon.

A few days after signing a billion-dollar TV deal, the National Football League (NFL) changed its format for the first time since 1978. From the coming season, which is to start in September, each team will play 17 instead of the previous 16 games in the main round. “One advantage of this new regulation is that we can continue to grow worldwide,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday when the new format was announced.

The NFL’s new TV deal will generate more than $ 100 billion over the next eleven seasons. This includes a deal with Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service acquired the rights to the Thursday games.

Goodell was also optimistic that he would be able to receive spectators again in all NFL stadiums in the coming season. “We are discussing it,” said the commissioner: “Football is just not the same without fans. We assume that next season we will have full stadiums again.” Due to the corona pandemic, games in the NFL had partly taken place in front of empty ranks.

