Form I-485 Application for Registration of Permanent Residence or adjustment of status was modified, along with a list of changes in the processes to apply for residence in the United States, known as the Green Card.

(In addition: Texas: emergency in El Paso after the arrival of a caravan with 1,500 migrants)

The Immigration and Citizenship Service (USCIS) launched this new form change order that It will apply to all those immigrants in the United States who wish to process their application to receive the Green Card and/or Adjustment of Status.

The new instructions will be effective for forms filed after December 23, 2022. Here are the changes:

If you are filing Form I-485 on or after December 23, 2022, you must use the new edition dated 12/23/2022, otherwise the form will be rejected.

(You may be interested in: Peru: they declare a state of emergency throughout the country for 30 days)

If, on the contrary, you will file the form before the modification date, you must use the version of the I-485 dated 7/15/2022 or it will also be rejected.

more changes

Likewise, the DHS modified and clarified the changes regarding the rule to reject an application under grounds of inadmissibility for public charge reasons. This will enter into force on December 23 of this year.

The administration of the government of President Joe Biden modified the public charge law, that is, those who receive government aid are not punished with their legal status in the United States.

(Keep reading: Minimum wage 2023: what was already agreed in the discussion)

The previous rule considered benefits such as public health and nutritional assistance within the determinants of inadmissibility, and even included the benefits of family members as part of the public charge.

Now, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) will consider the following inadmissibility factors:

– The “age, health, family status, assets, resources and financial status, education and skills” according to the Immigration and Nationality Act

– The use of benefits such as Supplemental Security Income or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

– If requested, form I-864, Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING