Rhodes and Corfu are now raging again in Greece. This time are also the metropolitan areas of Athens and Thessaloniki. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Nasos Simopoulosi / Eurokinissi

After the devastating fires on Rhodes and Corfu, fires are now raging again in Greece. This time the metropolitan areas of Athens and Thessaloniki are also affected.

Athens – In southern Europe are through the persistent heat and drought Once again widespread fires broke out: Forest and bush fires have been raging again in Greece since Saturday (19 August). A particularly large fire raged in a rural area near the port city of Alexandroupolis in the northeast of the country. A number of villages and settlements were called on by emergency SMS to the locals to be ready for an evacuation.

In the course of the afternoon, eight of the affected towns were initially evacuated. Due to the heavy smoke from the fires, a nearby freeway also had to be closed. Seven fire-fighting planes and two helicopters, as well as 31 fire-fighting trains were deployed in the area, according to information from the German Press Agency (dpa). There was also a fire in the Thessaloniki region this Saturday afternoon. The municipality of Langadas near the Greek metropolis was affected by the fires. The fire brigade had already counted 44 forest and bush fires the day before, as announced on Twitter.

Greece on fire again: new heatwave increases risk of fire

July 2023 was globally the hottest July since weather records began. And after the heat came the fires – also in Greece: tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu. Tourists canceled their vacation and were flown home early. In Athens, the authorities blocked access to the Acropolis at midday to protect visitors from heat stroke.

Christos Zerefos, head of the Research Center for Atmospheric Physics and Climatology at the Athens Academy, expects in the future through the climate change more summers like this one: “We’ve always had heat waves, but they’re becoming more frequent, hotter, and longer-lasting.” Zerefos says, “We’re going to remember 2023 as a turning point – the climate crisis is here“.

After the very hot July and August so far and the prolonged drought in many parts of the country, a new heat wave has now begun in Greece. The state weather service recorded temperatures around 38 degrees Celsius in many areas, according to the information from the dpa. Temperatures are expected to rise to over 40 degrees in the coming week.

Fire in Greece: strong wind is added as a risk on Sunday

Civil protection in Greece warned of an even higher risk of forest fires for tomorrow (Sunday, August 20): The risk is particularly high in the north-west of the Peloponnese peninsula, in the Attica region around the capital Athens, on the island of Euboea and in the popular holiday region Halkidiki in Northern Greece. In some of the affected areas, strong winds are also expected on Sunday, which can accelerate the spread of fires.

The “Meltemi” wind, which is typical of this time of year in Greece – a dry and often very strong wind from the north and north-east – can make it difficult for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. Experts emphasize that although there have been forest fires in Land for thousands of years, they have not previously occurred with this intensity. Most fires turn out to be caused intentionally or by human negligence. However, the consequences of climate change would significantly accelerate the spread of the fires. (na/dpa)