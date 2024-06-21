45 forest fires were recorded in Greece on Friday, for the third day in a row, which witnessed strong winds that led to preventive evacuations in a number of villages, especially in the Peloponnese (south), according to firefighters.

At least four large fires broke out in the Peloponnese Peninsula, especially near the city of Megalopolis in Arcadia and in the provinces of Argolida, Messinia and Achaia, located between 150 and 250 kilometers southwest of Athens.

Firefighting spokesman Vassilis Fathrakogiannis said during a press conference, “The (climatic) conditions are very difficult, as the wind speed in some areas on Friday exceeded 95 kilometers per hour, which makes it difficult for the pilots” of water bombers to deal with them.

The official added that in total, “45 fires were recorded in various parts of the country,” one of which was near the Mavro Lithari resort near Athens, and it was quickly contained. He called on citizens to be vigilant.

In Megalopolis, where a fire broke out near a power station belonging to the Greek Electricity Company, 44 firefighters are trying to contain the flames, supported by 12 vehicles, 6 water bombers and two helicopters, according to the Greek News Agency “Ana”.

Since Wednesday, the authorities have been warning of a “very high risk” of forest fires due to strong winds and high temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

A fire was recorded on Wednesday in Koropi, 30 kilometers southeast of Athens, where a preventive evacuation was carried out for residents of two neighboring villages and three private schools.

Greece, which has been accustomed to heat waves for weeks, is preparing for a difficult summer and the outbreak of forest fires in particular, after witnessing the coldest winter in its history.

The Mediterranean country witnessed its first heat wave last week, with temperatures reaching more than 44 degrees Celsius.