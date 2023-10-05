Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Fires are raging again in Tenerife. Firefighting helicopters are in use. Forest fires have flared up again in the north of the holiday island – that was actually considered unlikely.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – Forest fires have broken out again on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife. 3,000 people had to leave their homes on Wednesday (October 4th). New fires have broken out in the last two days. Firefighters are trying to bring the flames under control. It wasn’t until August that devastating fires raged on the island. For a long time, a resurgence was considered unlikely.

New forest fires on Tenerife: 3,000 people evacuated

The flames continue to rage on the popular holiday island of Tenerife. As a precautionary measure, around 2,400 people were brought to safety from Santa Ursula and 600 more people from La Orotava, as the vice president of the regional government of Tenerife, Lope Afonso, wrote on Facebook. The fire brigade has now “stabilized” the situation at the source of the fire, said the island’s city councilor responsible for emergencies, Blanca Pérez, on local radio. It is now being examined whether people can return to their homes soon.

Firefighting helicopter in action during forest fires on Tenerife

The fire department used six firefighting helicopters to battle the fire that broke out in the mountainous northeast of the island in the afternoon. Seven new fires were reported within just two days Tenerife News wrote. Several reactivations were reported to the emergency services on Tuesday. More followed on Wednesday. Popular holiday regions on Tenerife were initially not affected by the fire. Operations at both airports also continued normally for the time being.

Over 30 degrees in Tenerife: weather conditions responsible for forest fires

The new fires are due to weather conditions, the island’s director of security and emergencies, Iván Martín, said El Pais reported. It is an underground fire that is still active. Martín explained that further fires are to be expected in the next few days. It has been unusually warm recently on Tenerife and the neighboring island of Gran Canaria. In large parts of the islands, temperatures climbed to over 30 degrees – like in midsummer. At Tenerife South airport the thermometer showed 39.4 degrees. A new October record for the island, like El Pais wrote.

According to scientists, heat waves are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. High temperatures have also been recorded in Germany in the last few days. A weather expert spoke of “historic proportions”. (afp/vk)