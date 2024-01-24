The new Ford Transit Courier is ready for the European market, offering greater productivity, safety and connectivity.

With a completely renewed design, the vehicle features a 25% increase in load volume compared to the previous generation and the capacity to transport two Europallets. Its exterior conveys purpose and versatility, while the interior, both the load compartment and the cabin, is designed to improve productivity and comfort. The Transit Courier is the first van to achieve Euro NCAP Platinum recognition with rigorous new testing standards, setting a new safety standard in the segment. Integrated with Ford Pro's software platform and connected services, the vehicle aims to maximize operational efficiency by reducing downtime, particularly beneficial for small businesses and large fleets. Key features include Ford Pro Software management platforms and the Ford Pro Service range of services, designed to simplify and optimize maintenance.

The new Ford Transit Courier offers a distinctive look and advanced features. Thanks to the three-dimensional development of the volumes and the SUV-inspired design, the vehicle maximizes load capacity. With an increase in load compartment length to 1,802 mm and a width between the wheel arches of 1,220 mm thanks to the new rear suspension design, the van can now carry two Europallets, with a total load volume of 2.9 m³, representing a 25% increase compared to the previous model. The choice between standard and increased capacity, with dual response springs, allows it to manage a maximum payload of up to 854 kg, an increase of over 45% compared to the previous model. Furthermore, all variants can tow up to a maximum weight of 1,100 kg.

The Ford Transit Courier offers convenience and flexibility with standard features such as 180-degree opening rear doors, six floor anchoring points and LED lighting in the cargo area. Rubber or wooden floor covering options and mid-height storage rails help to use the load area efficiently. A double-cab version is available to carry a work crew, with a three-seat second row that can be folded and flipped to provide additional space. This model features rear windows and glazed rear doors as standard, while full side glazing is an option. To ensure greater safety and security of your vehicle's contents, Ford Pro works with security experts to offer factory-fitted lock packages as an additional option.

The Ford Transit Courier offers a high level of integrated technology with a “digiboard” instrument panel that includes a digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch central touchscreen with the SYNC 4 connectivity system. The subscription-based connected navigation system provides real-time updates on traffic, parking and local hazards, optimizing routes based on current conditions. Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility are standard. Connectivity is provided by an integrated modem that keeps the vehicle in the Ford Pro ecosystem and allows for wireless software updates to expand functionality over time. Dashboard-integrated phone holder eliminates the need for additional holders. Storage spaces are designed to keep documents, devices and cables organised, with easy-access open storage compartments, tablet compartments in the center console and door storage inserts with bottle dividers.

The new Ford Transit Courier offers advanced connectivity that simplifies vehicle management through the FordPass Pro app, ideal for small businesses, and management systems for larger fleets. The free app allows you to remotely control your van, monitor your location, fuel spending and receive alerts on vehicle health, including fluid levels, tire pressure, oil life and brake condition. For customers with five or more vehicles, there is one year of free access to customized Ford Pro Telematics features that maximize productivity through vehicle location, health and maintenance dashboards. Connectivity includes security alerts in the event of collisions and break-ins. The Fleet Start Inhibit system allows fleet managers to enable and disable the vehicle remotely to prevent theft or unauthorized use outside of working hours. The modem enables connection to FORDLiive, a digital control center that reduces maintenance downtime, generating significant additional vehicle availability. Ford Pro Service support is available through 800 Transit Centers, offering extensive commercial vehicle maintenance support.

The new Ford Transit Courier features a 125 HP version of the Ford EcoBoost 1.0l petrol engine, together with the 100PS version, both optimized to reduce CO2 emissions and improve fuel efficiency compared to the previous generation. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a new seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, offering a smooth and efficient ride that's especially useful in stop-start traffic. For those with higher mileages, a 1.5-litre 100PS EcoBlue diesel engine is also available, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Transit Courier inherits advanced driver assistance technologies from the Ford platform, offering a suite of systems awarded Euro NCAP Platinum recognition. Among the standard features are:

Lane-Keeping System

Pre-Collision Assist

Intelligent Speed ​​Assist

Rear parking sensors

To increase safety in urban contexts, the following are also available: 4

· Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control – with Stop & Go and Lane Centering with automatic transmission

· BLIS – Blind Spot Monitoring System with Cross Traffic Alert

· Intersection Assist – Intersection assistant

· Reverse braking assistance

The new Ford Transit Courier is available in three versions: Trend, Titanium and Active. The Titanium version offers rich equipment, including 16-inch alloy wheels, rear camera, 4 front parking sensors, keyless start and a wireless charging pad. The Active version features SUV-inspired design features, including unique wheel arch mouldings, front and rear guards, roof rails and 17-inch alloy wheels.

