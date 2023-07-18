Ford Pro announced new improvements to the models Petrol and diesel Transits and 100% electric E-Transit in Europe in 2024. New features include standard connectivity features, wireless upgrades and chassis enhancements.

New Ford Transit 2024, what changes

The Ford Transit 2024 presents interesting news, especially with regard to the technology on board. Among the new equipment is the system of infotainment SYNC 4, 12-inch touchscreen and 8-inch digital instrument cluster. A. is now also available on the Transit modem 5G for super-fast connectivity and Ford Power-Up wireless update for vehicle updates without visiting the dealership.

The cabin of the new Transit 2024 with 12-inch touchscreen

It is also offered Delivery assist technology to automate safety activities during deliveries, optimizing the work of the drivers. Finally, theUpfit Integration System of Ford Pro allows for touchscreen control of trim levels and connection to Ford Pro software packages for remote monitoring.

New Ford Transit features

The new Ford Transit also offers major technical improvements, including an option of eight-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel drive models. This transmission allows a maximum towing capacity of 6,000kg GTMan increase of 1,750 kg compared to the previous model.

New features include wheel hubs and innovative braking systemreducing weight by up to 27 kg, depending on vehicle configuration. The design simplifies brake replacement, reducing maintenance time by up to two hours to replace all four disks. Additionally, the 2024 MY offers new 16-inch wheels as standard.

Ford Transit van 2024

The new Ford Transit boasts one axle increased front for front-wheel drive models, allowing the maximum weight to be increased from 1,850 kg to 2,000 kg. This broadens the body options and optimizes load distribution needs, making the vehicle advantageous for uses such as the transport of animals or box bodies with a low loading sill, requiring greater accessibility to the loading area and a high payload.

The ADAS updated on the Transit

Since 2024, the Transit van has been offering as standard new ADAS systems of driving assistance for the safety of the driver and the load. The equipment includes the Pre-Collision Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking, the Lane Keeping Alert & Aid and theIntelligent Speed ​​Assist.

Transit is also 100% electric

The driver assistance packages also include the Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, theIntelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Stop & Go, and theAuto Park Assist with a 360° camera.

When it arrives and prices of the new Transit van

The new Transit and E-Transit models are available to order from the fourth quarter of 2023, go into production next year and deliveries are expected from second half of 2024.

The prices of the internal combustion engine van start from approx 40,000 euroswhile the 100% electric version E-Transit has prices that exceed the 55,000 euros.

Photo Ford E-Transit electric

Ford Transit Hybrid Plug-in test video

Testing the Transit Hybrid Plug-in

