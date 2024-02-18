Ford has unveiled the new generation of the Puma, the compact SUV that is redefining the concept of urban and extra-urban mobility thanks to innovative design and cutting-edge technologies.

The new Ford Puma it represents a qualitative leap compared to the previous generation, which already enjoyed excellent success in Italy and Europe, thanks to a winning mix of sportiness, functionality and style.

The internal design has been completely renewed to offer a more engaging and comfortable driving experience. The designers took inspiration from sports cars, reducing the number of buttons and orienting the displays towards the driver, for a more intuitive and less distracting driving environment. 5G connectivity and Alexa Built-in further improve the on-board experience, allowing drivers to stay connected and manage their days more efficiently.

In terms of safety and driving comfort, the new Puma excels thanks to advanced driver assistance systems, such as automatic speed control near intersections and curves, and the 360° camera to facilitate maneuvering in confined spaces. Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control technology with Stop & Go and Lane Centering offers a more relaxed drive, automatically adapting to traffic conditions and keeping the car centered in its lane.

The new Puma does not neglect the performance aspect, offering EcoBoost Hybrid engines with power up to 155 HP and 170 HP for the Puma ST Powershift version, combining efficiency and responsiveness. Furthermore, the eagerly awaited Puma Gen-E will mark Ford's entry into the fully electric Puma segment, promising zero emissions without compromising on performance.

Inside, the two large 12.8-inch digital displays stand out, which offer clarity and immediacy of information to the driver. The SYNC 4 infotainment system ensures advanced connectivity and unprecedented customization, seamlessly integrating smartphones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and offering the possibility of wireless charging.

From a design point of view, the new Puma maintains the iconic coupé style, enriched by the new design of the front bumper, grille and alloy wheels. The 80-litre MegaBox and large boot guarantee space and versatility, making the Puma ideal for both the city and out-of-town adventures.

The new Ford Puma can already be ordered and presented as one of the most interesting proposals in the compact SUV segment, combining style, technology and sustainability. With its range of engines, including the future electric version, and advanced technological solutions, Puma is ready to meet the needs of a public that is increasingly attentive to the environment and connectivity