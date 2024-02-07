There Ford has updated the Puma with a restyling focused on content, maintaining the range of mild hybrid engines unchanged, from 125, 155 and 170 HP (in the ST version). The exterior design has been slightly retouched, while the interior has undergone a significant improvement thanks to new generation features. The new interior, inspired by sports cars, features screens oriented towards the driver's seat and a minimalist design with fewer buttons. From a technical point of view, however, in addition to the mild hybrid engines, the Puma will also be available in a full version electricnamed Puma Gen-Ewhich will launch later this year.

In the restyling of the Ford Puma, the length is 4,186 mmwhile the ST version reaches i 4,226 mm. The width is 1,805 mm, but for the ST version it is slightly wider, 1,550 mm. Likewise, the height is 1,550 mm for the standard Puma and 1,533 mm for the ST version. The step is 2,588 mm for the standard Puma. The trunk has a capacity of 456 litres and also integrates the MegaBox 80 litres.

Ford has put more focus on interiors and technology than exterior design for the 2024 facelift of the Puma. The latter presents a bigger brand logo in the center of the front grille e new headlights with a luminous signature defined as “claw” by Ford. The SUV is available in six colors, including the new one Cactus Greyand with alloy wheels 17 to 19 inches.

There Ford Puma ST it stands out instead for the splitter and the front grille for the glossy black roof coordinated with the grille, the mirror housings and the rear spoiler. The car is equipped with 19-inch wheels in Magnetite Gray and Ford Performance sports seats inside.

In the restyling of the Ford Puma, the external changes are limited, but the most significant innovations are concentrated in the interior. The dashboard has been redesigned to integrate the new screens oriented towards the driver, moving the air vents and secondary controls. The 12.8-inch instrument cluster can be customized to show the most useful information, while the 12-inch central touchscreen high definition makes it easier to view and control maps, infotainment and functions such as climate control and seat heating.

On the new Puma there is also a new steering wheel with flat bottom section and a sliding central armrest. L'infotainment Sync 4, which replaces the previous Sync 3, integrates the 5G connectivitywireless management for Apple CarPlay And Android Auto (for connecting and charging) and the virtual assistant Alexa Built-ineven without a connected smartphone.

The new Ford Puma is powered by engines 1.0 liter EcoBoost Hybrid, with technology mild hybrid And 48 volt battery. The 1.0-liter EcoBoost Hybrid engine is available in two versions: one from 125 HP (associated with manual or Powershift transmission) and the other from 155 HP (only available with automatic transmission), both bearing the brand DGT Eco. The first version has a declared fuel consumption of between 5.3-6.0 liters per 100 km (manual) e 5.6-6.3 litres for 100 km (automatic), while the most powerful version claims a fuel consumption of between 5.5-6.3 liters per 100 km.

The sportier version, the Puma ST Powershiftis equipped with the engine 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid with 170 HP and 248 Nm of torque, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This model, developed by Ford Performance, reaches a top speed of 210 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, with fuel consumption between 6-6.5 liters per 100 km.

The new Ford Puma has also been updated in its equipment ADAS. L'Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering they have been recalibrated, accelerating and braking smoothly for a natural feel. The Predictive Speed ​​Assist instead it adjusts speed in advance for curves, roundabouts and motorway junctions. In the city, one 360 degree camera provides a bird's-eye view of the car on the screen.

On the Puma restyling there are also the Matrix LED headlights dynamic adaptive and predictive with Dynamic Bending Lightwhich monitor the road and adapt the lighting to the route.

The price of the new Ford Puma probably starts from a base of 25,000 euros. It is available in trim levels Titanium, ST-Line and ST-Line with the arrival in dealerships scheduled for May 2024.

