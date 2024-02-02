Orders are now underway for the new generation of the Ford Mustang, ready to also land in dealerships on the Old Continent in the double-double fastback and convertible version with a starting price of 58,000 euros. Particular attention has been paid to the design of the interiors, where it stands out the fully digital display with a 12.4-inch instrument panel and a 13.2-inch central screen oriented towards the driving position. The design is customizable in both colors and graphics thanks to the Unreal Engine and touch display. Ford has also doubled the computing power of the SYNC 4 infotainment system, which dynamically adapts to display the most used functions. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is wireless, while 5G connectivity supports music streaming through the B&O audio system and cloud-connected navigation to download real-time traffic updates.

Motor

The new 5.0-liter engine is designed to deliver the performance and responsiveness you expect from an American V8, taking it to even higher levels. A new intake system with double air intake allows you to maximize the flow of air, for a quicker response, while an active exhaust system is able to intervene on sound and volume to make urban driving quieter and do not disturb the neighbors and offer maximum freedom on the open road and on the track. Up to six driving modes intervene to regulate the car's response in all conditions and guarantee safety in the wet, fun on the most exciting roads and limitless performance on the track. You can select Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag and Track modes, as well as the ability to customize settings.

Characteristics

The standard Performance Pack restores superior control and involvement, on the road or track. Brembo brakes and 19-inch alloy wheels offer performance and precision, while a limited-slip differential ensures the best grip, particularly in corners. The optional MagneRide® adaptive suspension checks road conditions a thousand times per second and changes its configuration in real time to optimize dynamic behavior and maximize comfort.

Mustang Dark Horse: from the track to the street

Mustang Dark Horse is the road foundation upon which the Mustang motorsports program is built. The iconic pony car will compete in 2024 on six of the seven continents, also tackling legendary circuits such as Le Mans and Interlagos. Designed for the track and exhilarating on the street, the Mustang Dark Horse features one-of-a-kind design elements that highlight its performance pedigree, with a large, racing-inspired fixed rear spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser that further elevate aerodynamic performance . The special version of the new 5.0-liter V8 engine offers even more power and can be combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission or a special TREMEC six-speed manual transmission. Suspensions developed for the track, a high-resistance cooling system and specially developed Pirelli tires complete its unmistakably racing character. The Mustang Dark Horse is also available in the exclusive Blue Ember metallic color, while the interior features Indigo Blue stitching and a dark metallic gloss finish to create an exciting and immersive atmosphere.