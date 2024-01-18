The veil comes down to the new generation of the Kuga, the best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe in both 2021 and 2022, and waiting to triple its success also in 2023. Produced in Valencia, Spain, the new model will have in its range only rechargeable hybrid engines and no longer the diesel engine, evidently outside the target of especially European customers.

Design and interiors

The restyling can be seen both outside and inside. The Titanium trim, the sporty ST-Line and the adventurous Active each communicate their vocation through exclusive features and design elements. The full-width “Coast to Coast LED” light bar frames the new front grille design, which proudly displays the Blue Oval underlining its strength and spirit. Inside, the new Kuga features the SYNC 4 infotainment system, with double the computing power of the previous system. SYNC 4 integrates seamlessly with smartphones, has 5G connectivity for quick access to information in the cloud, and integrates connected navigation with traffic, weather and danger alerts. The system also includes wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for wireless access to apps and information on your devices. Alexa Built-in is also standard, allowing you to access the voice assistant to ask questions or control home automation devices. SYNC 4 also supports drivers in making the most of the towing capacity of the new Kuga6 thanks also to the Trailer Connection Checklist, which helps make safe connections to the trailer. Trailer Tow Navigation also lets you enter the overall dimensions of your vehicle and trailer so SYNC 4 can select a route to avoid sharp turns, low bridges and other obstacles. Sliding second row seats can increase rear legroom by up to over 1 meter or create up to 140 liters of extra boot space. The comfort seats (optional) with electric adjustment and memory function are approved by AGR, a leading organization in the spinal health sector, and provide the necessary support to lighten the burden of every journey on your back.

Driving assistance

Next-generation Adaptive Cruise Control can now automatically apply the brakes when approaching bends, intersections and in traffic, while the 360-degree camera system offers an overhead view to aid parking, preparing to hitch a trailer or using an automatic car wash.

“The Ford Kuga – available to order now, with first deliveries expected in spring – has been a success since its launch in 2008,” says Jon Williams, General Manager, Ford Blue, Europe. “The new generation is the best ever and sets a new benchmark for performance, connectivity and comfort.”