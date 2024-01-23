In home Ford the new generation has arrived Kuga. The restyling of the SUVs bet everything on the engines, giving up the diesel 2.0 EcoBlue diesel in range until now. The version PHEV Plug-in Hybrid ensures an electric autonomy of up to 69kmwhile that Full Hybrid it travels up to 900 km on a full tank of fuel and can travel up to 64% of urban routes in electric mode.

From an aesthetic point of view the car has changed especially in the front while in the passenger compartment, in the center of the dashboard, there is now 13.2″ screen of the latest generation infotainment SYNC4 with connectivity 5G.

The Ford Kuga, with dimensions of 4.62 meters in length, 1.88 meters in width and 1.66 meters in height, it has undergone a restyling which involved both the interior and the exterior.

New Ford Kuga Active and ST-Line

The new front design includes changes to the bumpers and headlights, which include a new one split motif of daytime lights. The grille has been enlarged, now with the Ford logo in the center instead of on the hood.

The front grille also features a light bar Full width “Coast to Coast LED”. The rear part, however, remained the same, with limited differences in the internal layout of the light clusters.

New Ford Kuga Active Kuga Active rear 3/4 Kuga Active on the road Kuga Active side Towing capacity up to 2,100 kg Kuga ST-Line front 3/4 Kuga ST-Line plug-in charging Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats 13.2″ SYNC4 display Panoramic roof passenger compartment Side mirror lane change warning New Ford Kuga 2024

The design also changes depending on the trim level: it is more elegant with the Titaniumsportier with the ST-Line and more adventurous with l'Active.

In the interior of the new Kuga they come together practicality and elegance. Sliding second-row seats offer flexibility, increasing legroom or generating up to 140 liters of extra space in the trunk, which thus reaches up to 645 litres. When the rear seats are folded down, the capacity increases to 1,530 litres.

ST-Line setup front seats

The optional comfort seats, with electric adjustment and memory functionare approved by AGRa leader in spinal health, giving support to relieve stress on your back while traveling.

New SYNC 4 infotainment

In the passenger compartment of the new Ford Kuga there is now a larger 13.2-inch display in the center of the dashboard, which integrates the SYNC 4 infotainment, with double the computing power compared to the previous model. SYNC 4 therefore provides advanced integration with smartphones, 5G connectivity for quick access to information in the cloud and connected navigation with alerts on traffic, weather and dangers. Support the wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Alexa Built-in is standard, allowing access to the voice assistant.

Cockpit dashboard with new 13.2″ central display

SYNC 4 also assists drivers in managing towing capacity through features such as Trailer Connection Checklist And Trailer Tow Navigationwhich helps you avoid obstacles along your route based on the size of your vehicle and trailer.

Ford Kuga engines

The engines that equip the new Ford Kuga are only hybrids, full and plug-in hybrid. The 2.5 petrol Plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Kuga, with 243 HPhas an autonomy of 69 km in electric, guaranteed by a 14.4 kWh battery, declaring an average Wltp of 0.9-1.2 l/100 km and 20-28 g/km of CO2. There Kuga 2.5 Hybrid from 190 HPhowever, achieves an autonomy of 900kmwith declared consumption of 5.3-6.4 l/100 km and 121-146 g/km of CO2, available with both two- and four-wheel drive four-wheel drive.

Kuga ST-Line plug-in charging

The range also includes the version three-cylinder 1.5 Ecoboost Hybrid with 150 HP, with consumption of 6.3-7.2 l/100 km and emissions of 144-163 g/km of CO2. All versions have been upgraded for improved performance and efficiency, and some can tow up to 2,100 kg.

ADAS on the Kuga

The new Ford Kuga is equipped with a system Adaptive Cruise Control of new generation that can automatically activate the brakes on bends, intersections and in traffic. Advanced lighting technology includes Full LED headlights standard with automatic high beam control, in addition to the headlights Matrix LED dynamic and predictive with Coast to Coast LEDs.

The Kuga has a towing capacity of up to 2,100kg

The latter use navigation data and a camera to improve the visibility of pedestrians, cyclists and traffic signs, adapting the lighting profile in curves, intersections and roundabouts. The Kuga is also equipped with a 360 degree cameras to make parking easier, preparing to hitch a trailer or using an automatic car wash.

Price, how much does the Kuga cost

The list price of the Kuga restyling starts from 36,000 euros for the Kuga 1.5 Ecoboost and goes up to 49,750 EUR of the plug-in in Active X trim. The trim range for the 2024 Ford Kuga includes five versions: Titanium, ST-Line, ST-Line X, Active and Active. There Titanium as standard it includes 17″ alloy wheels, full LED lights with automatic high beams, tinted rear windows, roof bars, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, 13.2″ central monitor, cruise control, energy maintainer lane, rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, emergency braking and keyless system.

There Kuga ST-Line he adds 18″ alloy wheels, steering wheel with flat bottom, sporty exterior and interior details and specific suspension. The version Ford Kuga ST-Line as standard it has an electrically operated tailgate, red brake calipersaluminum pedals, electrically adjustable seats, 360° external camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and Active Park Assist.

New Ford Kuga ST-Line

There Ford Kuga Active includes 18″ alloy wheels, rear camera, cruise control, driver fatigue monitoring, road sign recognition and driving mode selector. Finally, the Ford Kuga Activeincludes the same contents as the ST-Line X, with dedicated aesthetics for the bodywork and interior.

→ Kuga Titanium 1.5 Ecoboost 150 HP: 36,000 euros

→ Kuga Titanium 2.5 Full Hybrid 180 HP: 38,750 euros

→ Kuga Titanium 2.5 Full Hybrid 183 HP: 41,000 euros

→ Kuga Titanium 2.5 PHEV 243 HP: 44,750 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line 1.5 Ecoboost 150 HP: 37,500 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line 2.5 Full Hybrid 180 HP: 40,250 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line 2.5 Full Hybrid 183 HP: 42,500 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line 2.5 PHEV 243 HP: 46,250 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line X 1.5 Ecoboost 150 HP: 41,000 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line X 2.5 Full Hybrid 180 HP: 43,750 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line X 2.5 Full Hybrid 183 HP: 46,000 euros

→ Kuga ST-Line X 2.5 PHEV 243 HP: 49,750 euros

→ Kuga Active 2.5 Full Hybrid 180 HP: 40,250 euros

→ Kuga Active 2.5 Full Hybrid 183 HP: 42,500 euros

→ Kuga Active 2.5 PHEV 243 HP: 46,250 euros

→ Kuga Active X 2.5 Full Hybrid 180 HP: 43,750 euros

→ Kuga Active X 2.5 Full Hybrid 183 HP: 46,000 euros

→ Kuga Active X 2.5 PHEV 243 HP: 49,750 euros

Photo Ford Kuga (restyling)

