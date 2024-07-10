There Ford Caprihistorical model of the 70’sreturns in a totally different guise and transforms into a Electric SUV-coupewith a sporty design. Born on the MEB platform of Volkswagen, the same one shared with the Ford Explorer and is available with powertrain from 286 or 340 HP and up to 627 km of autonomy.

New Ford Capri dimensions, how is it

The new Capri is a Electric SUV-coupewith dimensions of 4,634 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,626 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,767 mm. The weight is 2.098 kg for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) version and 2.174 kg for the all-wheel drive (AWD) one.

New Ford Capri

Alloy wheels vary from 19 to 21 inches. The trunk offers 572 litres capacitywhich can be expanded up to 1,510 liters by folding down the second row of seats, and it is larger than that of the Explorer (530 litres).

The new Capri, although electric, maintains many of the features of Historic Ford design of the 70s. The front hood, the flat grille, and the C-shaped windshield in fact recall the style of the first Capri.

New Ford Capri New Capri front 3/4 New Capri rear 3/4 Front light signature Rear light signature New Capri Side Front light signature 21″ wheels Ford Capri charging New Ford Capri

Available in various colours, with painting Vivid Yellow that recalls the pop colors of the 70s. The Premium version includes an electric tailgate and a large cargo area.

Cockpit, how the interior of the Capri is and inside

The passenger compartment of the new Ford Capri is identical to that of the Explorer, with a minimalist design and functional. The dashboard features a 5″ display for the instrumentation and a touchscreen from 14.6 inches for the Sync system, orientable, which also acts as a cover for the storage compartment “My Private Locker”.

Cockpit dashboard

There 17-liter “MegaConsole” in the center console offers ample storage space. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable in twelve ways, with massage, heating and memory function. The steering wheel and front seats are heated and the pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment can be started remotely.

Smartphones can be connected in wireless mode wireless via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and charged inductively.

Cockpit dashboard Cockpit steering wheel Instrumentation display Front passenger compartment seats MegaConsole center console storage My Private Locker Storage Trunk B&O Sound System Door light projected onto the ground The interior of the new Capri

The basic audio system includes seven speakers, while the standard version Capri Premium offers an audio system B&O with ten speakers, ambient lighting and options such as certified ergonomic seats AGRair conditioning with heat pump and panoramic glass roof.

Engine, battery, autonomy and charging

For the market launch, Ford is equipping the new Capri with a NMC lithium ion battery with extended autonomy for both the battery version Rear-wheel drive (RWD) that for that one All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

The RWD version has a battery 77 kWhwhich powers an engine from 210 kW (286 hp) and 545 Nm of torque, allowing a range of 627 km and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. The maximum speed is 180 km/h. Charging can be done via 11 kW alternating current or direct current up to 135 kWcharging from 10 to 80% in about 28 minutes.

The Capri’s autonomy exceeds 600 km

The AWD version is equipped with a battery 79 kWh with an autonomy of 592 km. Offers a combined power of 250 kW (340 HP) and a total pair of 679 Nmaccelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. The DC fast charging can get to 185 kWallowing a recharge from 10 to 80% in 26 minutes.

Setups and prices, how much does the electric Capri cost

Prices in Germany for the new electric Capri start at 51.950 eurosThe Ford Capri range includes two trim levels: Standard And Plus. The Capri Standard It comes standard with 19″ wheels, heated front seats and steering wheel, driver’s seat with massage function, wireless charging platform, LED headlights and Level 2 ADAS package.

New Ford Capri Rear 3/4

There Capri Plus adds 20″ wheels, B&O sound system, power tailgate and Matrix LED light clusters. Optional extras include 21″ wheels, panoramic roof, AGR seats, heat pump, and the Driver Assist Package with head-up display, Park Assist, Lane Centering, Lane Change Assist and 360-degree cameras.

New Ford Capri

