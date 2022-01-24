In the United States arrived there more extreme version of the 4 × 4 off-road vehicle Ford Bronco. There Raptor was developed by the division Ford Performance and it’s the most powerful ever for road use and the world’s first SUV inspired by Ultra4 Racing.

Bronco Raptor is equipped with technology and off-road dptation typical of Ultra4 Racing, a competition that includes demanding races such as the famous King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley in California.

New Ford Bronco Raptor, extreme off-roading

To build the world’s first SUV inspired by Ultra4, Ford Performance has raised the bar. Bronco Raptor still had to be faster and offer more off-road capability, agility and maneuverability than Bronco already offered.

Drift of the Bronco Raptor in the desert

Starting with the base of the Bronco chassis, the Ford Performance team knew they needed a Raptor-specific version to increase suspension travel and track width for driving stability during ran in the desert at high speed. At the center of the Raptor is a steel frame high strength completely boxed with new shock towers that increase wheel travel and off-road durability.

The skid plates Heavy Duty provides continuous transmission coverage from the front bumper to the rear of the engine, transmission and transfer case.

Ford Bronco Raptor in action on the rocks

In the upper body, the cross member of the B pillar and the reinforcement of the C-pillar help provide a increased torsional stiffness more than 50% total compared to a standard Bronco four-door model.

New Ford Bronco Raptor, features

The axles developed by Ford Performance at the competition level, also used on the racing truck Bronco DR , are inspired by Ultra4. The solid rear axle is upgraded to a Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK semi-floating with 235 mm sprocket, while the front drive unit Dana 44 AdvanTEK includes updated drive shafts with 210mm sprocket.

Ford Bronco Raptor chassis

These updated front and rear axles increase the track width by 8.6 in (73.6 inches vs 65.0 inches) compared to a basic Bronco for even more secure safety.

Larger front and rear driveshafts support one higher torque of the wheel. Bronco Raptor also works with a minimum ground clearance of 13.1 in (4.8 inches more than a four-door base model).

New Ford Bronco Raptor, 4 × 4 features

An advanced 4 × 4 system with three modes includes a larger capacity clutch designed to withstand the demands of high performance desert events. The updated transfer box also features a LO ratio 3.06 4 × 4 for a scan rate of up to 67.7: 1.

Ford Bronco Raptor chassis

The Ford Performance team partnered with FOX to update the HOSS system (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) with technology Live Valve. This 4.0 system is equipped with semi-active shock absorbers with FOX 3.1 internal bypass (3.1 inch diameter) which are uniquely tuned in the front and rear and feature integrated tanks in the front and remote tanks in the back.

Suspension with FOX shock absorbers

Suspension height sensors and sensors at each corner monitor the ground conditions independently hundreds of times per second and adjust suspension tuning accordingly.

New Ford Bronco Raptor, engine

The Ford Bronco Raptor it is propelled by the engine 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost from over 400 horses, combined with a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission. A true dual exhaust system, featuring first active valve technology for Bronco, uses pipes of nearly equal length for an improved exhaust note.

Ford Bronco Raptor engine compartment

The system allows drivers to modify the sound of their Bronco Raptor with four selectable exhaust modes, including Normal, Sport, Quiet and Baja.

Bronco Raptor is based on the unique land management system GOAT Modes (goes on any type of terrain) of the brand designed to help drivers navigate better off-road. Seven driver-selectable modes include one Baja mode uniquely tuned that activates a turbo anti-lag calibration to maximize performance during high-speed desert racing.

Ford Bronco Raptor jump

New to Bronco is the mode Tow / Haul, which helps allow for a tow rating 4,500 lbs, a 1,000-pound improvement over the base model. They are also included Trail Control, Trail Turn Assist and Trail One-Pedal Driving.

New Ford Bronco Raptor, as it is outside

From an aesthetic point of view, the Bronco Raptor predicts in front of the classic Ford block lettering, which extends over the characteristic two-piece rectangular grille. THE LED headlights model-specific with amber daytime running lights and integrated amber side lights want to provide a threatening appearance.

Ford Bronco Raptor profile view

Ford Performance’s Heavy Duty Steel Modular Front Bumper is equipped with tow hooks, removable bumper end caps for better off-road distance, integrated removable hard LED fog lights and hard off-road lights for added illumination.

New Ford Bronco Raptor, cockpit, how is it inside?

Inside the Ford Bronco Raptor is offered with the tradition-inspired horizontal dashboard, which integrates a fully digital 12-inch picture.

The Basic Bronco Raptor models are equipped with vinyl seats marine quality Black Onyx and flooring in washable rubber. Contact points such as the grip handles, the steering wheel bezel and the gear lever feature carbon fiber details low gloss.

Instrument panel of the new Bronco Raptor

Bronco Raptor comes standard with a High package that includes SYNC 4 with 12-inch touchscreen with swipe functionality, information on demand panel and advanced speech recognition. Other technological features include one outdoor camera with 360 degree view capability. The Lux package adds B&O 10-speaker audio system andAdaptive Cruise Control.

