Here is Meta Verified, the Meta program to get the blue check: with 11.99 dollars a month users will be able to authenticate their account

Facebook and Instagram follow the path opened by Twitter: Meta, the company that owns Facebook And Instagramin fact, will launch a paid subscription which will allow users to verify your identityas Elon Musk has already done with Twitter.

for both facebook and instagram — It is therefore coming the paid blue check also for Instagram and Facebook. It was the creator of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, who announced it: with $11.99 a month, Meta Verified will allow you to authenticate your account with a document and have a blue tick. "This week, we're rolling out the Meta Verified program, a subscription service that allows users to verify your account, get blue badge verification, have extra protection against identity theft And quick access to customer support" Mark Zuckerberg communicated.

NEWS ON THE BLUE CHECK — For Meta, this is an additional guarantee for users of social platforms and also a facilitation of direct access to customer assistance, as well as an increase in the authenticity and security of the service. You will need to get the blue stamp be 18 years old and provide proof of identity to be able to verify that the user is a real person and that corresponds, at least in theory, to the profile on the account. The program will come tested this week in Australia and New Zealand before rolling out to other markets at a cost of $11.99/month on the web or $14.99/month on iOS.

paid turnaround — Since the birth of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has always tried to defend the idea that the social network could remain as long as possible free, building a business model based on online advertising. The founder of Facebook had started talking about a paid service already in 2018, without ever actually moving on to the facts. The announcement of the paid subscription, therefore, seems destined to open a new page in the history of Meta.

meta like twitter — The twist introduced with Meta Verified very reminiscent of TwitterBluethe paid service launched in recent weeks by Elon Musk, which provides the account verification and some premium featuressuch as the ability to edit tweets or upload 60-minute videos.