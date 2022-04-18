Al-Ahly beat Raja 2-1 in the African Champions League, Al-Masry beat Morocco’s Berkane Renaissance 2-1, and Pyramids tied with Congolese TP Mazembe negatively in the “Confederation” .. I do not stop at the results to evaluate the performance of a team, because Al-Ahly, for example, should have achieved a victory The size of the chances his players had and the control he imposed on the match, with the exception of a few minutes.

On the other hand, Al-Masry’s victory was not convincing according to the performance, while Pyramids continued the mystery, so how can a team that owns these stars and their coach become a coach for the Egyptian national team, and the team plays with this lackluster performance?

I remember that I discussed Al-Masry’s performance with the Cotton team weeks ago, and the match was in Cameroon, and I said: A match in boredom to the point that the commentator needed someone to wake him up, and it is amazing that Al-Masry played conservatively in the way of the seventies of the last century. .

I received many messages of reproach on this text from officials in the Egyptian club, and in fact, I saw the end of the match in a draw as a loss for the Egyptian who is much better than cotton, but as usual, a point outside the ground that officials see as a gain, and after the last Pyramids match with Mazembe, Mahmoud Fathallah said The general coach of the team: It is necessary to play with all strength and manliness in the second match.

Many Egyptian and Arab teams still do not realize that football has developed in an amazing way, and it is unfortunate that the evaluation of some coaches and the sports media for the performance of the teams immediately goes to the phrase “playing with manliness”, and of course the Mazembe team is strong, but the description of the performance that will lead the team to victory in the return is that With “manliness”, it is an inaccurate description based on emotions. I have never heard a foreign coach describe the good performance of his team as “manliness.” Do not say that about Manchester City or Liverpool, neither Real Madrid nor any team that plays a new ball. .

The principle in playing football is to play every match with maximum effort and according to the new concepts of the game of pressure, extraction, speed, and movements in the spaces without stopping.

Back in 2002, during the World Cup in Korea and Japan, a report on modern football was issued, and it included a text saying: The midfielder runs at greater rates than defense and attack players, as he travels an average of 10 kilometers per game.

This is no longer accurate, as the right or left back travels great distances to attack and back to defense, and the tasks are no longer divided and distributed over the lines, but it is the task of a team that defends or attacks with a system.

** New football is waiting for us!