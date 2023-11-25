This Saturday a historic event occurred in Italy’s Serie A and in world football. Milan, who beat the 1-0 Fiorentina with a goal from the French Theo Hernandezsent to the field of play Francesco Camarda, the youngest debutant in league history.

The Italian Francesco Camarda became this Saturday, at 15 years and 18 months, the youngest debutant in the history of Serie A when he jumped into the San Siro stadium to play for Milan.

When he came out to warm up, the fans received him with a loud ovation that hardly seemed to make him nervous. With the 73 on his back, he jumped onto the grass of a football cathedral against a historic team like ‘Fiore’ in the 83rd minute, with 1-0 in favor of their team. On Monday he has to go back to school.

Camarda (2008) He is an Italian striker who has always been ahead of his age. Since he was little, he has played in categories higher than those in which he is assigned and is now settled in the Primavera team, the second ‘Rossonero’ team, in which he plays in the Youth Champions League, in which he has already scored a goal from a bicycle kick against the PSG and two to Newcastle.

The young promise thus surpasses Wisdom Amey’s record (of Congolese origin, but born in Bassano del Grappa, northern Italy), who debuted with Bologna at 15 years, 9 months and one day. Camarda did it when he was 15 years, 8 months and 15 days old.

🚨🔴⚫️ Historical night @ San Siro. Francesco Camarda enters the pitch for AC Milan vs Fiorentina and he becomes the youngest debutant in Serie A history! The Italian striker debuts at the age of 15 years, 8 months and 15 days. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/0BxTUV51c2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2023

It is not the first record of precocity for the striker, since in his debut in the youth Champions League against Newcastle he became the youngest Italian footballer to score in that European competition (15 years and 195 days) with a double against the English team .

Besides, Camarda had also scored in his debut in the Primavera championship with a goal. He was the first player born in 2008 to do so.

Although it is true that his arrival to the first team in this case is more of a necessity than anything else due to the injuries of the Portuguese Rafael Leao and the Swiss Noah Okafor, as well as the expulsion of the Frenchman Olivier Giroud and the lack of confidence of the Italian coach Stefano Pioli in the Serbian Luka Jovic, Milan had their eyes on their pearl for a long time.

“Talent has no age and he has talent. Fate sometimes gives you certain opportunities, it has happened to Francesco now. He is willing to give us a hand if necessary, but we will have to be good at accompanying him in the process: he has a lot of future, for sure, but he is a very young boy…”, Pioli said at a press conference when he announced the call for the young Camarda.

Milan has prepared his first professional contract for him, which they have not yet been able to offer him because he is not 16 years old. On March 10, 2024, Camarda will be able to extend his relationship with Milan, having already made his debut with the first team.

