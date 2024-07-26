Video of 9/11 Tower Collapse Released After 23 Years

Japanese photographer Kei Sugimoto has published a six-minute video he shot with a professional camera on the day of the terrorist attack in New York on September 11, 2001. The video appeared on YouTube.

From his rooftop, Sugimoto captured the moment both towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) collapsed after planes hit them. He captured the moment when plumes of black smoke began billowing from the buildings, before they began to collapse. Emergency vehicle sirens can be heard in the background, and people can be heard talking off-camera.

“Taken from the rooftop of 64 St. Marks Place in New York City using a Sony VX2000 with a teleconverter,” the author noted.

The photographer’s footage was lost for 23 years. At the moment, this is the only high-quality video recording of the collapses.

23 years ago on September 11, al-Qaeda militants hijacked four planes, killing 2,977 people

On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda militants were killed. (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) hijacked four passenger planes, two of which were flown into the Twin Towers. One of them collapsed 56 minutes after the impact, at 09:59. The second building collapsed at 10:28. 2,751 people, including passengers and crew members on board the planes, did not survive the incident.

At the same time, a third hijacked airliner was directed into the Pentagon building, and another crashed in Pennsylvania. The total number of victims was 2,977.

US authorities’ version of the September 11 attacks has been questioned

Last year, Robert Kennedy Jr. statedthat he is not sure about the American government’s explanation of what happened on September 11. “One of the buildings that was not hit by the plane collapsed,” the politician said.

According to him, there could have been a conspiracy theory. According to it, the building numbered seven of the WTC housed the offices of the US intelligence services. Kennedy Jr. stressed that he does not openly support this version, but he cannot agree with the results of the Washington investigation.