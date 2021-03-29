Start-ups focused on the production of new foods, primarily plant-based synthetic meats, raised more funds in the first half of 2020 than in all of 2019; last year, shares were bought for more than US $ 31,000 million of agricultural start-ups in the North American stock markets, 8 times more than the previous year; And everything indicates that this phenomenon accelerates in 2021, with a total investment of more than US $ 20,000 million in the first 3 months of the year.

The phenomenon soared as a consequence of impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the entire agri-food production chain, and specifically in the meat industry, especially in the US and China. And now there is an eloquent turnaround in the investment of venture capital (Venture Capital) that finances high-tech companies towards agricultural start-ups, science-technology-based initiatives that revolve around biotechnology and the “life sciences”.

There are a background trend that causes the strengthening of the vegetable-based meat producers, which is the decision of consumers in advanced countries to reduce their intake of meat proteins, even to the extreme of vegetarian food, guided above all by health care and personal well-being.

This trend is also manifested in China, especially in the new middle class of 440 million members with incomes comparable to North Americans.

In the large agri-food businesses of the global system the issue is no longer productive efficiency, but sustainability not only in relation to production, but also in relation to the environment and the endowment of resources.