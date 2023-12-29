Genoa – “The three-year trial of the Food Income, established by the Budget Law for 2023, is ready to start from the cities of Genoa, Florence, Naples and Palermo”. This was announced on Deputy Minister for Labor and Social Policies, Maria Teresa Belluccifollowing the signing of the Directorial Decree (protocol no. 41/468) committing resources for the three-year period 2023-25 ​​and approval of the public notice.

“This is an important experimental measure of solidarity for people in conditions of serious poverty – said Bellucci – The objective is to help those who have difficulty being reached by current initiatives aimed at combating material deprivation, through free distribution, also through third sector bodies, of unsold food distribution productsthus also fighting food waste.”

Once the control process of the Court of Auditors has been completed, the non-competitive public notice of participation for the presentation of the projects will be published: the notice is addressed to the capital municipalities of the metropolitan cities, identified by the agreement reached by the Conference Unified last December 20th.

“The initiative adds to the broader one National program for inclusion and the fight against povertyas part of the new European programming cycle 2021-27 – stated the Deputy Minister for Labor and Social Policies – This is not limited to the indispensable interventions to actively combat food poverty, but strengthens social support measuresas well as the improvement of third sector organizations involved in governance linked to the fight against material deprivation”.

In this regard, 830 million euros had already been allocated through the National Inclusion and Fight against Poverty Programme. The Meloni Government then financed the Food Income Experimentation Fund with 1.5 million euros for 2023 and, subsequently, with 2 million per year starting from 2024.

“A new and concrete vision – concludes Maria Teresa Bellucci – We will go beyond welfare to help people improve their lives and escape from poverty”.