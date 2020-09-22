Royole, the world’s first foldable smartphone maker, has launched its new foldable phone Royole FlexPai 2. This phone is a successor of FlexPai launched in the year 2018. This company was established in 2012. This is the second foldable phone of the company, which the company launched at an event today.This phone has been launched for 9988 yuan i.e. around 1,08,305 rupees. This phone is about 40 percent cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Talk about the availability of this phone, then this phone is now available for pre-booking in China.

Specifications of Royole FlexPai 2

Many improvements have been made to this phone compared to its predecessor. This phone uses the 3rd generation Cicada Wing Flexible OLED display which comes with stepless 3S hinge. This phone can be folded with zero gap. After folding the phone completely, the company has reduced the thickness of the phone by 40%.

This phone comes with a 7.8-inch unfolded display, which is the largest foldable smartphone display yet. Whose resolution is 1920 x 1,440 pixels. After folding, the primary display of the phone is 5.5 inches and the secondary display is 5.4 inches. This phone comes with Snapdragon 865 chipset which comes with 8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB internal storage. The phone comes with dual SIM card slot and dual 5G connectivity mode. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system.

The camera

The quad camera setup has been used in the phone, which has a 64MP primary camera. Apart from this, 3 more sensors of 16MP + 8MP + 32MP have been given in the phone. This phone can be purchased in Sunrise Gold, Midnight Black and Cosmic Gray color options. This phone has a battery of 4,450mAh.